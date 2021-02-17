Clarinda schedules city budget hearing

A public hearing will be held March 10 on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 city budget for Clarinda. Following the hearing, the Clarinda City Council will consider formal adoption of the budget.

The Clarinda City Council set the date of the public hearing during its meeting Feb. 10 at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda. Prior to scheduling the hearing, the council held a brief budget workshop to review the proposal for the new fiscal year that starts July 1.

An overall levy rate of $17 per $1,000 of assessed valuation was proposed for the new budget year. This is the same as the current levy rate.

Also included in the budget proposal was a 3% pay raise for all salaried employees in the city. Meanwhile, full-time hourly employees would receive a $0.50 per hour increase, while part-time employees would get a $0.45 per hour bump in pay.

However, during its previous budget workshops, the council debated whether or not officers with the Clarinda Police Department should receive a larger increase in an effort to reduce the amount of turnover that has occurred recently in the department. During the Jan. 27 budget workshop, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon provided the city council with options to match the salaries of the Shenandoah and Red Oak police departments.