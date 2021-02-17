Clarinda schedules city budget hearing

A public hearing will be held March 10 on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 city budget for Clarinda. Following the hearing, the Clarinda City Council will consider formal adoption of the budget.
The Clarinda City Council set the date of the public hearing during its meeting Feb. 10 at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda. Prior to scheduling the hearing, the council held a brief budget workshop to review the proposal for the new fiscal year that starts July 1.
An overall levy rate of $17 per $1,000 of assessed valuation was proposed for the new budget year. This is the same as the current levy rate.
Also included in the budget proposal was a 3% pay raise for all salaried employees in the city. Meanwhile, full-time hourly employees would receive a $0.50 per hour increase, while part-time employees would get a $0.45 per hour bump in pay.
However, during its previous budget workshops, the council debated whether or not officers with the Clarinda Police Department should receive a larger increase in an effort to reduce the amount of turnover that has occurred recently in the department. During the Jan. 27 budget workshop, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon provided the city council with options to match the salaries of the Shenandoah and Red Oak police departments.
Discussions on the wages for Clarinda police officers continued during the Feb. 10 budget workshop. McClarnon presented the council with a breakdown of the costs involved in matching the Shenandoah wages or providing a raise that would place Clarinda between the wages paid by Shenandoah and Red Oak.
“With the updated numbers, the total wage increase would be right at 4% and then the total wage and benefit additional cost would be $8,845.29,” McClarnon said to match Shenandoah.
Meanwhile, McClarnon said an increase of $12,336 in wages and benefits would position Clarinda between Shenandoah and Red Oak.
Council member Craig Hill said he spoke with some employees in the Public Works Department who were concerned about the police department receiving a larger increase than other departments.
“They want to feel valued in consideration of their work,” Hill said.
As a result, Hill felt he needed more time to review the possible pay increases for the police department.
McClarnon said the wage increases for the city are not finalized until June. This would allow the Employee Benefits Committee an opportunity to meet to review the proposals and give the council members more time to decide how they want to proceed.
Council member Matt Ridge originally voiced the concern about the turnover at the police department. Therefore, he thought having the Employee Benefits Committee meet again would be beneficial.
“It would be good to have them meet again to find something that is fiscally responsible, but also solves at least part of the issue, or works toward the issue,” Ridge said.
Regardless of the decision, council member Jeff McCall said the levy rate for the city would not be impacted. The only changes would be in the ending reserve balances of the General Fund and Employee Benefit Fund.
Earlier in the meeting, the council held a public hearing on the proposed city maximum for property tax dollars for the budget. McClarnon said the maximum tax dollars Clarinda reported was $1,931,026, which would equate to a levy rate of $13.63388 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
“That does not include the library levy and that does not include the debt service levy,” McClarnon said.
Since no oral or written objections were presented during the public hearing, the council approved a resolution setting the maximum property tax dollars for Fiscal Year 2022.