Clarinda schedules Arbor Day celebration

The Clarinda Trees Forever Committee and the Clarinda Tree Board will be hosting an Arbor Day celebration on Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. The event will be at the Hockenberry Park located on South 14th Street.

Continuing the tradition of planting trees for the Arbor Day program, the planting this year will be done by Clarinda High School members of the Brokaw FFA Chapter. The students will present information and history of Arbor Day and how to properly plant a tree. Students from Mr. Knight’s Adopt a Class will also be participating in the tree planting activities. A representative of the city of Clarinda will read the Arbor Day proclamation.

Arbor Day was started in 1872 by J. Sterling Morton, a Nebraska newspaper publisher, and now Arbor Day is celebrated in all of the 50 states. The last Friday of April is designated as Arbor Day in Iowa.

Arbor Day is designed to encourage tree planting and to increase the awareness of the importance of trees. Since the Clarinda Trees Forever Committee was organized in 1992, they have been doing special Arbor Day events.