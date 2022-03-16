Clarinda schedules annual Citywide Cleanup Days

As Clarinda residents get into the swing of summer, they will have an opportunity to help beautify their community.

During its meeting March 9, the Clarinda City Council confirmed plans to hold the annual Clarinda Citywide Cleanup Days from June 9-11.

Originally, the cleanup event was held in April in conjunction with Earth Day. However, in 2019, the city moved the event back two months hoping the improved weather conditions would increase participation.

“We seemed to run into weather problems with it being cold, rainy and wet,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said. “We changed it to end of May, beginning of June. That seemed to work out a lot better. It worked out a lot better last year as well. That gives people the opportunity, when the weather’s a little nicer, to get things cleaned up.”

Although the Glenn Miller Festival is scheduled for that same weekend, Mayor Craig Hill did not expect the cleanup event to conflict with those activities.

McClarnon said last year the cleanup was held on the same Saturday as the Cruzin’ Clarinda car show. However, he said there were no conflicts between the two activities.

Council member Matt Ridge serves on the Page County Landfill Association Board of Directors. He said that board had held discussion about how labor intensive it is for the staff of the landfill to prepare televisions and computer monitors collected during cleanup events for recycling.

McClarnon said he spoke with Page County Landfill Manager Brian Ward about that issue. He said Ward told him the landfill would need to increase the cost to the city for collecting those items.

“They’ve been charging us a quarter a pound for doing that, which is exactly what they get. But he said their finding out it’s very labor intensive to pull stuff out, put it on pallets, wrap it and sort things. He said he would like to see (the landfill) get $0.45 a pound. So there would definitely be an increase for doing that,” McClarnon said.

Last year, Clarinda spent $10,440 to provide the Citywide Cleanup Days. That total cost included paying $3,400 for the collection of 12,220 pounds of TVs and computer monitors.

“If we go over last year’s assessment, the TVs and so forth at 12,000 pounds, you would increase the cost by about $2,000. But that is better than having them in somebody’s ditch,” Mayor Craig Hill said.

“I don’t want to deter people from doing the right thing,” Councilman Jeff McCall said. “My suggestion would be to try it this year and see what happens.”

McClarnon said he includes $15,000 in the city budget each year to hold the cleanup event.

Also Wednesday night, the council adopted ordinances to amend the water and sewer rates in the community. The rates had to be increased to meet the profitability levels required by the state of Iowa to pay off the debt incurred by the city for the construction of the new water and sewer plants.

The new minimum water rate was increased $2.50 to $21 effective July 1. In 2023, the water rate will increase to $22 and then to $23 in 2024. The cost of each additional 1,000 of water would remain at $13 each year.

Meanwhile, minimum rate for sewer service was increased $1 to $26 effective July 1. The cost of an additional 1,000 gallons would also increase to $11.50.

Starting July 1, 2023, the minimum sewer rate would increase to $27 with a fee of $12 for each additional 1,000 gallons used. Then, in 2024, the sewer rate would be $28 with $12 still being charged for an additional $1,000 gallons used.

There would also be increases to the excise tax charged as part of the water and sewer bills in Clarinda. This would bring the total increase for minimum users to $3.65 in 2022; $2.06 in 2023; and $2.06 in 2024.

Similar rate increases would also be applied to users of 4,000 gallons, 6,000 gallons or 8,000 gallons of water.

Earlier in the meeting, the City Council held a public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. No oral or written comments were received during the hearing.

McClarnon noted the budget for the new fiscal year, which starts July 1, would feature a levy rate of $16.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. This would be a $0.50 reduction of the current levy rate. Following the brief review of the proposal by McClarnon, the council adopted the new budget.

In other business, the council voted to approve a request from Weil’s Clothing owner Jamie Shore to install new signage at the business. Since Weil’s Clothing participated in the downtown facade project, Shore had entered into a seven-year agreement preventing changes to the exterior appearance of the store without council approval.

The council approved the requested signage change by a vote of 3-0. Shore, who also serves on the council, abstained from the vote. Council member Kaley Neal was unable to attend the meeting.

Building Crafts, Inc., also submitted a pay application of $114,757.74 for improvements to the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility that was approved by the council. A change order for $7,871.08 related to the project was also approved during the meeting.