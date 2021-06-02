Clarinda salutes efforts of law enforcement officers

He added: “And you carry more than your share of the responsibilities for taking care of your children, your homes, your relatives, and holding down the fort while your loved one supports the community.”

Those challenges, Varley said, are compounded by the “knowledge that your loved one is putting themselves at risk every day, and the unpredictable and dangerous not only can happen, but often does happen. We appreciate your sacrifice as well.”

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers, who delivered introductory remarks at the cemetery event, also voiced appreciation for family members with spouses, children or siblings involved in law enforcement work. “Whatever your familial relationship may be, you’re a big part of this,” he said.

Brothers said that in his public safety career, he has “learned that the only successful law enforcement officer is a law enforcement officer who has the support of his or her family. It’s something we shouldn’t take for granted. We don’t say thank you nearly enough.”

The significance of the ceremony was also stressed by Brothers when he noted a statistic: Between Jan. 1 and May 11 of this year, 101 law enforcement officers in the United States have been killed in the line of duty.