Clarinda salutes efforts of law enforcement officers

Key attributes of individuals who perform law enforcement duties were praised during a National Police Week ceremony May 12 at the Clarinda Cemetery.
Addressing current and former peace officers attending the event, the keynote speaker, Assistant Page County Attorney Jim Varley, thanked them for their service and dedication, and said, “What I admire most is your selflessness.”
Varley, a Clarinda native who served in the Judge Advocate General Corps of the U.S. Army, said, “all law enforcement officers are, without exception, patient, courteous, compassionate and helpful,” while also displaying courage and discipline.
Good police officers, he said, “do not condition how they treat citizens on the relative merits of them as people, or even the people they arrest, based on their character. They treat everyone with respect, use force only when it is necessary and use only the force necessary to get order, control the situation and protect themselves and others, including the person they are arresting. That is selflessness.”
Varley expressed gratitude to families who have members in law enforcement, adding that, since he and his wife Nancy have a son and daughter-in-law who are police officers themselves, “I can appreciate what you go through.”
“If you are married to a peace officer, then you know a life of public service in law enforcement carries many costs to family members,” he said, citing “rotating schedules, inflexible and sometimes unpredictable hours, and frequent absences on weekends and holidays.”
He added: “And you carry more than your share of the responsibilities for taking care of your children, your homes, your relatives, and holding down the fort while your loved one supports the community.”
Those challenges, Varley said, are compounded by the “knowledge that your loved one is putting themselves at risk every day, and the unpredictable and dangerous not only can happen, but often does happen. We appreciate your sacrifice as well.”
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers, who delivered introductory remarks at the cemetery event, also voiced appreciation for family members with spouses, children or siblings involved in law enforcement work. “Whatever your familial relationship may be, you’re a big part of this,” he said.
Brothers said that in his public safety career, he has “learned that the only successful law enforcement officer is a law enforcement officer who has the support of his or her family. It’s something we shouldn’t take for granted. We don’t say thank you nearly enough.”
The significance of the ceremony was also stressed by Brothers when he noted a statistic: Between Jan. 1 and May 11 of this year, 101 law enforcement officers in the United States have been killed in the line of duty.
“Whatever their jurisdiction may be, that is the ultimate and supreme sacrifice,” he said.