Clarinda revises school lunch program due to COVID concerns

Due to potential exposures to the COVID-19 virus or related positive cases, the Clarinda Community School District announced Monday night, Sept. 28, it was revising its meal and transportation programs.

A letter sent to families and staff by Superintendent Chris Bergman Monday asked all students, if possible, to bring their own sack lunches to school until further notice starting Tuesday, Sept. 29. The letter also said families with children riding district school buses would be notified of any revisions to their route.

"Between COVID exposures and cases, we want to be sure we have enough workers," Bergman said. "We are mindful of everyone's health and this is the best thing we can do right now."

Bergman said the decision to switch to sack lunches for the time being was made Monday night in collaboration with Page County Public Health and the school nurse. Along with the sack lunches, Bergman said a cold breakfast would be served to students on Tuesday.

"We know this might be a challenge given the time frame, so we will have extra lunches for those who do not have one with them in the morning," Bergman said in the letter.