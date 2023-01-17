 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clarinda residents reminded of snow ordinance

HJ - Clarinda Snow Traffic

With the threat of winter weather looming, motorists and residents of Clarinda are being reminded to observe the city snow ordinance to assist with the plowing and removal of snow and ice. The ordinance requires citizens to remove vehicles from city streets and alleys if two inches of accumulation are received. 

Based on the weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Clarinda Police Department would like to remind the citizens of Clarinda about the snow ordinance.

The ordinance states that, “no person shall park any motor vehicle or other apparatus upon any street of the city that will obstruct the removal of snow when there has been an accumulation of two inches or more.

“Any vehicle left parked on any street in violation of this ordinance may be impounded, and the registered owner of the vehicle will be subject to a $30 parking fine, and payment of all applicable towing and storage fee before the vehicle is released,” according to the ordinance.

The parking ban remains in effect until the snow ceases to fall and the streets have been plowed from curb to curb.

