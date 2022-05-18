Clarinda resident organizes special Christmas activities

Thanks to the efforts of a local resident, a special Christmas celebration will be held Dec. Dec. 17 on the downtown square in Clarinda.

Teresa Hill met with the Clarinda City Council May 11 to review her plans for the holiday event and request the assistance of the city to make the festivities possible.

“I come through town at Christmas time and it makes me very, very sad because I see the square dark,” Hill said. “So, I think to myself what can I do? My dad goes back to me, ‘Teresa, don’t complain about it. Do it.’ So I finally saw the opportunity to do something about it when I retired.”

Therefore, Hill proposed having a lighted Christmas tree on the Page County Courthouse lawn during the holiday season along with offering a hot chocolate stand and carriage rides around the square on Dec. 17.

“I am hoping that I can convince the retail people to stay open that afternoon. I have some other activities planned for around the square that day - live music and popcorn and other things to do too,” Hill said.

Hill said she had already spoken to Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Farwell and Clarinda Foundation Executive Director Beckie Finch about her plans for the holiday events.

“Elaine asked me to go to the retail and sales committee meeting. They thought they were awesome ideas,” Hill said.

Prior to the fire at the Page County Courthouse in 1991, Hill said a tree on the lawn was decorated for the holidays. Since this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Page County Lighted Christmas Parade, she said this was the ideal time to bring back that tradition to go along with the Canopy of Lights that hang over the square from the courthouse clock tower.

Hill said she had received permission from the Page County Board of Supervisors to decorate one of the trees on the courthouse lawn. She said the large tree on the southeast corner of the lawn across from Clarinda City Hall would be an excellent option.

In order to decorate the tree, Hill proposed using strands of lights that would be the same as those used for the Canopy of Lights. She also presented the council members with a photo of a tree from 1916 that she was modeling the decorations after.

“These lights are the same lights the city is used to working with. They have parts and everything that is needed to keep these going,” Hill said. “They should last a long time. They are good, quality lights.”

Purchasing the lights and star for the tree, Hill said, would cost approximately $5,360. As a result, she requested $2,680 from the city to pay for half of the cost. Hill said she was applying for a grant from the Clarinda Foundation to cover the other half of the expense.

However, if the grant request was denied, Hill said she may need to come back to the city for additional funding.

As for the Christmas event on Dec. 17, Hill said her husband would be constructing the hot chocolate stand that would be available that day. She requested permission to locate the stand at the new pocket park located just north of Clarinda City Hall.

“It would be a two-person hot chocolate stand that would run on a generator. That would run the equipment and the lights,” Hill said.

As for the carriage rides, Hill said Circle C Signs would be providing the carriage and horse for the rides. The rides would be available between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. that Saturday. Hill requested four parking spaces on the square be blocked off to allow for the loading and unloading of the carriage.

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon suggested having the carriage load in front of Bank Iowa on the southwest corner of the square since the business would be closed at the time of the event.

After hearing the request, the council approved the funding for the Christmas tree lights as well as the requests of offer the hot chocolate stand and carriage rides on Dec. 17.