Clarinda, Red Oak partner on street project

Clarinda and Red Oak will be holding a bid letting Feb. 23 for a nearly $2 million joint street improvement project.

During its meeting Jan. 27, the Clarinda City Council approved a resolution authorizing the taking of bids for the project. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said the Red Oak City Council was expected to pass a similar resolution during its Feb. 1 meeting.

“This is our first attempt at actually partnering with the city of Red Oak for a street project,” McClarnon said. “What we are doing by partnering is we are trying to see if we can get better bids by doing that. Our best hope is there would be enough business where they would also bring the asphalt plant here.”

Clarinda is planning to do a little more than $1 million worth of street improvements during the project. Red Oak will be making approximately $750,000 worth of improvements.

In addition, McClarnon said he learned the Iowa Department of Transportation will be doing some overlay projects in the area this year. Bids for those projects are to be opened the week before the bids for the Clarinda and Red Oak project.

“What we’re hoping is whoever gets that bid for the state job then will come around and bid on this too,” McClarnon said.