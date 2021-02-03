Clarinda, Red Oak partner on street project

Clarinda and Red Oak will be holding a bid letting Feb. 23 for a nearly $2 million joint street improvement project.
During its meeting Jan. 27, the Clarinda City Council approved a resolution authorizing the taking of bids for the project. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said the Red Oak City Council was expected to pass a similar resolution during its Feb. 1 meeting.
“This is our first attempt at actually partnering with the city of Red Oak for a street project,” McClarnon said. “What we are doing by partnering is we are trying to see if we can get better bids by doing that. Our best hope is there would be enough business where they would also bring the asphalt plant here.”
Clarinda is planning to do a little more than $1 million worth of street improvements during the project. Red Oak will be making approximately $750,000 worth of improvements.
In addition, McClarnon said he learned the Iowa Department of Transportation will be doing some overlay projects in the area this year. Bids for those projects are to be opened the week before the bids for the Clarinda and Red Oak project.
“What we’re hoping is whoever gets that bid for the state job then will come around and bid on this too,” McClarnon said.
Prior to approving the resolution authorizing bids for the street improvement project, the Clarinda City Council held a public hearing on entering into a General Obligation Corporate Purpose and Refunding Loan Agreement not to exceed $2 million. No oral or written comments were received during the hearing.
Therefore, the council passed a resolution to approve the sale of the $2 million in bonds. The bonds will provide $500,000 for the purchase of a fire truck and $420,000 to refinance a series of General Obligation bonds issued by the city in 2015. The rest of the $2 million bond issue will be used for street improvements.
In other business, the council approved a pay application for $480,359.10 from Building Crafts, Inc., for improvements at the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility. McClarnon said the pay request was mostly for underground piping and concrete work at the plant.
A change order of $9,346.86 for the wastewater plant project was also approved during the meeting. Overall, McClarnon said the project is running approximately two weeks behind schedule, but Building Crafts is hoping to get back on schedule this spring.