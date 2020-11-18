Clarinda receives state CARES Act grant, extra sales tax revenue

“If we get approved for that and get that money, that would definitely help us out per at least getting some of our money back for COVID related pandemic (expenses),” McClarnon said at the Sept. 23 meeting.

The other good news shared by McClarnon Wednesday night involved the local option sales tax. McClarnon said the city receives an estimated payment from the state each month and then in November the payments are balanced to reflect the total revenue the city received.

“In November every year they true that up. So, in other words, if they have given you more than what you should, then you get a negative number which they take away from you over the 12 months after that. If they have paid you less than what they should have, they give you that lump sum amount in November,” McClarnon said.

McClarnon said Clarinda received a lump sum payment of $180,815 in added revenue from the Local Option Sales Tax.

Earlier in the meeting, the council approved a resolution for the issuance of $9.5 million in revenue bonds through the United States Department of Agriculture for the expansion project at Clarinda Regional Health Center.