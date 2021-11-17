Clarinda receives grant for second phase of trail

Clarinda has taken a significant step forward with the development of the second phase of the Clarinda Community Recreation Trail.
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon informed the Clarinda City Council Nov. 10 that the city has received a $100,000 grant from Iowa’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) administered by the Iowa Department of Transportation. The grant will be applied to Phase II of the trail project.
Under the terms of the grant program, the city is required to comply with Title VI provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Therefore, the council approved a resolution adopting documents related to that compliance.
“Compliance with the Title VI provisions basically has to do with making sure that we don’t discriminate against anyone,” McClarnon said.
Meanwhile, the council also learned a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant was awarded to Southwest Iowa Families to assist with the construction of its new facility in Clarinda. Since the grant funds will be issued to the city and then passed on to the organization, the council voted to adopt the policies, rules and regulations necessary to receive the funding.
“Southwest Iowa Families has hired SWIPCO (the Southwest Iowa Planning Council) to do the grant administration. So, SWIPCO will make sure to work with all of us to make sure all of these policies are followed,” McClarnon said.
Also Wednesday, the council approved the boundaries of the new Clarinda voting precincts. Since Clarinda has a population of more than 3,500 people, the city is required to have voting precincts even though all the seats on the city council are at-large positions.
During the council meeting Oct. 27, McClarnon said the new census results revealed the population of Clarinda declined by 203 people. As a result, the precinct lines were shifted to the south one block over a span of seven blocks.
Based on the new boundaries, the north precinct will consist of 2,685 people. In comparison, the south precinct consists of 2,684 people.
After approving the second reading of the ordinance to amend the precincts, the council voted to waive the third reading of the ordinance. The new precinct boundaries were then adopted by the council.
Later in the meeting, the city council approved the Capital Projects Plan for Clarinda. The plan calls for $7.8 million in capital projects to be completed during the current fiscal and another $4.2 million during Fiscal Year 2023.
Prior to adopting the plan, McClarnon said he added an expense of $110,000 to the current fiscal year budget for the replacement of the gym floor at the Lied Center. A vinyl multi-use sports floor will be used for the repair project. This will be the first time the floor has been replaced since the facility was constructed.
McClarnon said the city had budgeted for the purchase of a back-up generator for the Lied Center. However, that purchase has been delayed 53 weeks due to availability problems.
Darla McCrary, the owner of Twin Oaks Veterinary Clinic, also met with the city council to discuss the status of the Southwest Iowa Human Society animal shelter in Clarinda. McClarnon said repairs are being made to the shelter by the city and discussions are taking place with the Humane Society about the future of the shelter.
In other business, the council changed the date of its next meeting, if necessary, from Nov. 24 to Nov. 23 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. A pay request for $313,298.59 from Building Crafts, Inc., for work related to the improvement of the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility was also approved during the meeting.