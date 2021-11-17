Clarinda receives grant for second phase of trail

Also Wednesday, the council approved the boundaries of the new Clarinda voting precincts. Since Clarinda has a population of more than 3,500 people, the city is required to have voting precincts even though all the seats on the city council are at-large positions.

During the council meeting Oct. 27, McClarnon said the new census results revealed the population of Clarinda declined by 203 people. As a result, the precinct lines were shifted to the south one block over a span of seven blocks.

Based on the new boundaries, the north precinct will consist of 2,685 people. In comparison, the south precinct consists of 2,684 people.

After approving the second reading of the ordinance to amend the precincts, the council voted to waive the third reading of the ordinance. The new precinct boundaries were then adopted by the council.

Later in the meeting, the city council approved the Capital Projects Plan for Clarinda. The plan calls for $7.8 million in capital projects to be completed during the current fiscal and another $4.2 million during Fiscal Year 2023.