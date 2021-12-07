Clarinda recalls courthouse fire 30 years later

(Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in the Clarinda Herald-Journal in 2016 to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the fire. The story has been edited accordingly.)

Hundreds of people filled the downtown square in Clarinda watching in disbelief as flames leaped high into the night sky. The historic Page County Courthouse was being devoured by fire before their very eyes.

Although 30 years have passed since the tragic blaze that occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 1991, the images of that night were forever burned into the memory of many that witnessed the terrifying spectacle.

“Those of us that were there can still picture it in our minds. I don’t think it’s something we will ever forget,” said Shira Bridie, owner of Weil’s Clothing Store located across from the courthouse on the west side of the downtown square. “I think everyone was just horrified when they saw the flames shooting out the windows and eventually coming through the roof. It gave you a sick feeling in your stomach to realize part of our heritage was going down in flames.”

“It seems like it was just a few years ago. You can’t drive by it and not remember that night,” Clarinda Fire Chief Roger Williams said.

An anonymous call received by the Clarinda Police Department at 5:06 p.m. alerted authorities of the fire. At the same time, then Page County Recorder Dennis Parrott was working in his office when he noticed a haze and smelled smoke.

Thinking there may be a fire at a nearby building on the square, Parrott went to investigate. As he exited the north doorway, Parrott was met by Page County Chief Deputy Mike Williams and was informed of the fire in courthouse.

The two men went directly to the third floor law library to evacuate a state auditor that was still working in the building. “Williams then said, ‘I heard the roar of the fire in the attic area and knew then we had a good one,” according to an article in the Dec. 12, 1991, edition of the Clarinda Herald-Journal.

Shortly after the city fire whistle was sounded to call the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department to action, Roger Williams, who was then a sergeant on the department with 11 years of experience, arrived on scene.

“I pulled up and could see smoke was pouring out of the top and a little bit of flame was starting to show in the attic windows. I thought ‘we’re going to be here a while,” Williams said of his first impression 30 years ago.

Realizing the magnitude of the fire, Williams said the department immediately called for assistance from neighboring communities as firefighters prepared to mount an interior attack. Williams is one of seven current members of the fire department that helped battle the courthouse fire. The others are Rodney Adams, Wayne Goecker, Joe Moore, “Hap” Murphy, Neil Ohden and John Williams.

“The first crew went in and made its way up the steps to the attic. They encountered smoke and heat on the way to the attic. The fire was starving for oxygen, so when they opened the door, the rush of oxygen caused a back draft that blew the guys down the stairway. When that happens, it’s a real eye opener. My first thought was to make sure the guys were okay. A second crew went in to make sure they were alright and found out it was not safe to be inside,” Williams said.

Williams was with the second crew to enter the structure. When he reached the attic, Williams said there were flames shooting out of the room and the firefighters were confronted with intense heat and heavy smoke. When pieces of the ceiling started falling in, Williams said it was determined that an interior attack was too dangerous.

As word of the tragedy quickly spread through the community, citizens flocked to the downtown square to view the historic landmark as it burned. Police blocked off all streets leading to the square and had to move the immense crowd back when the fire starting causing the support lines for the Canopy of Lights to snap, sending the glass bulbs crashing to the streets below. Williams said the breaking of the bulbs sounded like short bursts of gunfire.

Bridie said she and her husband, Larry, were still at their store when the fire broke out. She said they locked the store and joined the throng of spectators.

“People started gathering immediately. The square was full of people – some were crying and others had their mouths open in disbelief that our beautiful courthouse was burning. I think, in our minds, we thought, it would be totally destroyed,” Bridie said.

As neighboring fire departments arrived in Clarinda, they were assigned to specific areas of the square to assist with the exterior attack. However, Williams said due to the conditions, they were fighting a losing battle.

“We used anything we could to get higher, including the MHI cherry picker. Fire burns up and it started high, so we didn’t have anything to get high enough to get to the flames,” Williams said.

However, the tide turned when the Red Oak Fire Department arrived on scene with its aerial truck. This enabled firefighters to battle the flames, which were reported by the Clarinda Herald-Journal to shoot as high as 100 feet in the air and were visible from Villisca, from above.

“Red Oak bringing its aerial truck was the turning point. The fire was going floor to floor. You could see the big glow of fire, but we couldn’t reach what was actually burning. Their truck was able to hit what was burning and that’s when we started making some headway,” Williams said.

“It was such a relief when the Red Oak truck came because there was a hope that it would be saved,” Bridie said.

In all, 12 fire departments joined forces to battle the blaze. Joining the Clarinda and Red Oak fire departments were departments from Blanchard, Braddyville, Clarinda Mental Health Institute, Coin, College Springs, Essex, New Market, Shambaugh, Shenandoah and Yorktown. Stanton and Villisca were also placed on stand-by.

Firefighters were finally able to bring the blaze under control by approximately 7:30 p.m. However, crews remained on scene well into the night battling hot spots that would flare and working to fully extinguish the devastating fire.

“The guys did a good job staying calm even though it was a landmark that was on fire,” Williams said. “There is nothing we’d do different fighting that fire today. But we do have better equipment and more safety protocols now.”

Articles from the Dec. 12, 1991, Omaha World-Herald detailed the destruction caused by the fire. “The roof and attic were destroyed within a half hour, the flames spreading into the second floor. There, they destroyed courtrooms, a jury room, the judges’ chamber and a law library,” according to one article. “Inside the courthouse, two inches of water stood on the first floor, and water cascaded through the holes in the first-floor ceiling. A four-foot high pile of smoking rubble littered the rotunda area,” according to another article.

The following morning “a light rain fell, matching the dreary mood of townspeople who viewed the results of the Wednesday night blaze. Lead-gray skies formed the backdrop of the 106-year-old courthouse. Shambled remains of the fallen roof were visible through the tall, second-story windows. A snow fence ringed the courthouse to keep the curious at a distance. A fire truck still stood on one corner of the lawn, mired in mud. Pieces of soggy charred wood lay on the sidewalks,” according to a Dec. 12, 1991, article in the Omaha World-Herald.

The Clarinda Herald-Journal for Dec. 12, 1991, was designated as a Page County Courthouse Souvenir Edition. The front page of the issue was headlined “A Page County Tragedy.” Elaine Armstrong served as the Lifestyles Editor for the newspaper at the time of the fire.

“We all worked lots of extra hours getting out the souvenir edition the next day, which was a regular publication day,” Armstrong said. “I got to write one of the front page stories on the history of the building.”

Judy Clark, who was serving as Page County Auditor at the time of the fire, was attending an election conference in Kansas City the day of the blaze. When she returned to her hotel room that evening, she had a telephone message from her youngest son, Steve, informing her of the dire situation in Clarinda.

Clark, and three other county auditors who had traveled to the conference with her, promptly raced back to Clarinda. After returning, Clark said she donned large rubber boats and went to the courthouse with her husband, John, who was the safety officer for the Clarinda fire department, to survey the damage.

“It was 2:30 or 3 o’clock in the morning. It was just devastation. I was crying wondering how could this happen to our courthouse. It had always been one of the best maintained in the state and we had just done a bunch of work on it,” Clark said.

However, the time for tears quickly passed as the Page County Board of Supervisors and the rest of the county officials realized decisions had to be made on how the county would carry on its daily business to serve the citizens of Page County. Following a meeting Thursday morning, Dec. 12, at Clarinda City Hall, the county arranged a lease-purchase agreement of $200,000 to utilize the former Sernett’s building, where Shop-Ko is now located, as a temporary courthouse.

Once a structural engineer determined the courthouse was safe to enter, work began on retrieving any salvageable materials and equipment and relocating them to the temporary courthouse. At least one saving grace was discovered during this process.

On the night of the fire, before exiting the building, Parrott went to each office on the first floor of the courthouse to make sure the vaults containing county records were locked.

“The vaults were touted as fire proof, designed in pairs, back to back, with one set on the east and one on the west side of the first floor. They made good on that promise. Some record books were soaked, but not burned. They were then freeze-dried and saved,” Armstrong said.

“The State Historical Society said to freeze anything that got wet. We loaded the records on a larger freezer truck and sent them to Texas to undergo a freeze-dray process. As a result, we did not lose any records,” Clark said.

Following much discussion, a special election was held Aug. 4, 1992, as voters in Page County were asked to approve the sale of $875,000 in General Obligation bonds to rebuild the historic Page County Courthouse. The third courthouse for the county, the structure was originally constructed by William Butler. He submitted a bid of $71,000 for the project in 1885 and completed construction in 1887 at a final cost of $86,500.

Although a super-majority of 67 percent support was needed, the bond issue passed with ease. The proposition was approved in every precinct in the county as 2,862 votes were cast in favor of selling the necessary bonds compared to only 519 votes against.

“There was a sense of pride when the people chose to restore the courthouse for future generations. The county can claim a lot of pride in having the forethought to do that,” Clark said.

“Hopefully my biggest personal contribution to the restoration was a column I wrote July 20, 1992, just before the bond issue election in August. It pointed out some of the weaknesses of remaining in the Sernett’s building. In the end, 85 percent of the votes were affirmative,” Armstrong said.

Over the next two years, the restoration of the courthouse became a reality. In conjunction with rebuilding the courthouse, an independent fund-drive was started to raise the money necessary to erect a new clock tower atop the landmark. The previous clock was removed in the 1950s and is now on display at the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum in Clarinda.

Finally, the county officials were able to move back to the restored courthouse March 23-24, 1994. A rededication ceremony for the courthouse was held June 5, 1994.

“It was exciting to get it done, but it was a long time coming. It was great to be back in a building that had been built 100 some years ago, and it was exciting to be back on the square serving the people in our original spot,” Clark said. “That seems like such a long time ago because it was such a large part of my life. Everybody, like class reunions and other groups, wanted to tour the place. It was several years before I could do a tour without tearing up because it meant so much to me, but I was happy to show the beauty of what we had.”

“Every time you go in there, you think back to that night. I remember the little things like the flag pole or the rotunda. I go in there and wonder how it ever got redone. It’s amazing,” Williams said.

“When you looked at the courthouse standing empty after the fire, you just had an eerie feeling. You could still see the outer structure, but there were all the broken windows and so much of the interior of the building was gone,” Bridie said. “Now, we have such a beautiful building again. It’s a very important part of Clarinda and the county. A lot of people go through the state looking at courthouses, and this is one we can be proud of.”