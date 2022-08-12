Clarinda purchases preschool food tables

Preschool students in Clarinda will be eating their lunch in the Garfield Elementary School gymnasium this year.

To make this shift in location possible, the purchase of four folding food tables with 10 stools each was approved Aug. 10 by the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors. The tables and stools will be purchased from Amazon at a total cost of $8,294.36.

"The Nutrition Fund has enough funds to make this purchase possible, and those tables are the size of preschoolers," Superintendent Jeff Privia said.

Clarinda Food Service Director Julia Harris is hopeful the new tables and stools will be delivered in time for the start of the 2022-2023 school year on Aug. 23.

Privia said he, and PK-6 Principal Lesley Ehlers, had requested changing the location where the preschool lunches are served. Since the Clarinda Middle School Commons is very loud and busy at lunch, Harris agreed having the preschool students eat at the elementary school will better meet the needs of the youngsters.

"When little kids of that age come in, they won't have to walk as far," Harris said. "They will be served first. One of the (paraprofessionals) will come down and get their food and take it back to them."

Also Wednesday, the board approved a request from Harris to increase the cost of adult lunches in the school district to $4.15 this year. Harris said the minimum price for adult lunches is set by the state of Iowa.

In other business, the board approved the Southwest Iowa Apex Consortium agreement with the Glenwood Community School District for Fiscal Year 2023. Although Clarinda does not have any students currently in the program, Privia said approving the agreement would make the program available to Clarinda students in the future.

The Board of Directors also appointed Director Trish Bergren as its representative for a special delegate assembly that has been called by the Iowa Association of School Boards. The meeting will be held Sept. 13 over Zoom.