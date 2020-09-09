Clarinda Public Library Foundation donates mobile hotspots to library

A library card now provides members of the Lied Public Library in Clarinda with the opportunity to check out a mobile hotspot.
The U.S. Cellular 4G internet service works with Wi-Fi enabled laptops, phones and tablets. Library card holders who are at least 18 years old with a photo ID can check out a hotspot for 2 weeks. There is no cost to borrow a hotspot.
In the U.S., 10% of adults do not have access to a high speed internet connection, so these become a life-line.
With funding from the Clarinda Public Library Foundation there are 5 hot-spots available for a two-week loan period. The hot-spot will offer unlimited data and one gigabyte of bandwidth. That’s fast enough to stream videos, participate in a Zoom meeting or attend classes online. The donations to the Library Foundation funded the cost of the devices for one year. The hot-spot is tracked with the SIM card number as well as a library code.
The hotspots can be checked out in person or by placing a hold through the online library catalog at clarindapubliclibrary.org. Hotspots are also available from the Shenandoah Public Library.
About the Clarinda Public Library Foundation
The Clarinda (Lied) Public Library Foundation recognizes that the Library is a valuable and unique asset to the entire Clarinda community. Established in 1984, the Foundation is committed to dedicating all its efforts for a healthy and vibrant library for the benefit of all. The Foundation seeks to complement and enhance traditional library funding resources.
