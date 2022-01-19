Clarinda proposes reduction of levy rate

After maintaining its levy rate for the past four years, the city of Clarinda will be looking to lower that figure as part of its Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

Initial discussions on the proposed city budget started Jan. 12 as Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon conducted a budget workshop with the Clarinda City Council. The council is looking to hold a public hearing to finalize the new budget March 9 and Fiscal Year 2023 will start July 1.

Since Fiscal Year 2019, the city has based its budget on a levy rate of $17 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. However, this year, McClarnon has proposed dropping that levy rate to $16.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

“This is the best one we could have ever had. We’re lowering the levy rate and there still should be enough there to cover everything,” Councilman Jeff McCall said.

Lowering the levy rate would be beneficial to the owners of both residential and commercial property in Clarinda, McClarnon said. Since the state rollback for residential property will drop from the current rate of 56.4094% to 54.1302% in the new fiscal year, the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $65.81 less in the city portion of their taxes.

Meanwhile, the owner of a $200,000 business in Clarinda would pay $90 less in taxes even though the rollback on commercial property will remain at 90% in Fiscal Year 2023.

“The rollback will help the residential, but the lower levy rate will help both residential and commercial,” McClarnon said.

McClarnon said reducing the city levy rate would also make Clarinda more competitive with the levy rates charged by many of the neighboring communities. In Fiscal Year 2022 Shenandoah was charging a levy rate of $17.04; Red Oak, $18.70; Atlantic, $16.83; Glenwood, $15.56; and Cherokee, $15.54. The levy rate for Des Moines was $16.61 and Council Bluffs was charging a levy rate of $17.53 for the current year.

Since Clarinda has a population of 5,572 people, McClarnon said Centerville, which has a population of 5,528 people, is also an excellent city to compare the community with. Centerville has a current levy rate of $17.72.

After the budget workshop, the council set Feb. 9 as the date for a public hearing to set the maximum tax levy for the city at $13.47 per $1,000 assessed valuation. McClarnon said that figure is misleading when considering the overall city levy rate because it does not include the debt service levy or the library levy, which bring that total to Clarinda levy to $16.50.

A key reason why Clarinda will be able to reduce its levy rate while still generating sufficient tax revenue to operate the city, McClarnon said, is because the total valuations and taxable valuations for the city each increased 6.6% for the new fiscal year.

“The (commercial) valuations went up $6.5 million, so we’ve had some really, really good increases in valuations on the commercial side. Residential, 100% valuations went up $11 million, which is 7.67%. But, because of the rollback, the actual taxable valuations only went up a little over $2 million on residential,” McClarnon said.

Overall, residential properties account for 56% of the property taxes collected by Clarinda. Commercial properties account for 25% of the property taxes in the city, while 10% comes from industrial properties.

McClarnon also noted the rollback on multi-residential properties dropped 3.75% as part of an eight-year plan to convert those properties from the commercial tax rate to the residential tax rollback rate. Multi-residential properties include trailer courts, apartment complexes, nursing homes and assisted living facilities. They account for 4% of the property taxes in Clarinda.

However, the reassessed valuations on those properties in Clarinda increased, so the city will actually have more taxable valuation on those properties. Still, when that conversion is completed in Fiscal Year 2024, McClarnon said Clarinda will certainly see an impact on its tax revenues.

“They’re predicting that next year the rollback will be 52%. So we’re going to go from 63.75% down to 52%. So we’re going to lose quite a bit of valuation. Actually 11.75% valuation,” McClarnon said.

Councilman Matt Ridge asked what the drop in valuation for multi-residential properties would amount to in actual lost revenue. McClarnon said the city would see a decline of $15,000 in property taxes.

Overall, McClarnon said he is projecting total revenues in the General Fund of $2,639,627 in Fiscal Year 2023. This would be an increase of $213,281.

Along with property tax revenues, McClarnon said the city is projected to receive $520,000 in Local Option Sales Tax revenue. This would be an increase of $80,000 over the current year.

In comparison, McClarnon said General Fund expenditures were projected to increase $306,726 to $2,835,082. As a result, Clarinda would have to lower its reserve by $195,455.

Included in the expenditures for the city are salaries and benefits for city employees. McClarnon said the Employee Benefit Committee met in November to review the wages of the city workers.

The committee proposed a $1 per hour raise for full-time employees and $0.50 per hour for part-time workers. Salaried personnel would receive a 3.75% pay increase. McClarnon said that would average an increase of 4.3% for wages and a 4.8% total package increase.

“We can budget these amounts, but come June is when you guys actually approve the official raises. So that is something you still have some flexibility on,” McClarnon said.