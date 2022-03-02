Clarinda proceeds with plans for Clarinda Academy gym

Progress continues on plans for the Clarinda Community School District to utilize an athletic facility at the location of the former Clarinda Academy.

During a Feb. 23 meeting of the Board of Education, Director Greg Jones said a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Clarinda Youth Corporation (CYC) and the State of Iowa regarding the gymnasium on the grounds.

Last year, the contracts that the CYC held with Sequel for the operation of the Academy ended when the Academy closed. The contracts were then transferred to Iowa Prison Industries.

Details on liability insurance were being worked out, Jones said, but the intent is to have the gym available for practices or competition.

“In terms of just the ongoing, day-to-day management of that, they would like to turn it over at some point to a bigger entity, whether it’s the school or the city,” he said. “But it will be available.”

The CYC has taken care of identified structural problems with the gym, Jones noted.

“They fixed the plumbing issues they had in the locker rooms and restrooms,” he said.

Contact information has been shared, he said, “in terms of the district reaching out if they want or need usage of the gym or that space.”

Board President Darin Sunderman said the “chain of command” for requesting use of the facility would be to make arrangements with the district’s athletic director, H.T. Adams.

Director Scott Honeyman asked if the Academy’s baseball field would also be available for use.

“Summer sports are around the corner,” he said, “and there are tons of programs.”

Jones and Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman said they would seek clarification on the status of that facility.

“Out of all of that, the baseball field by far needed the most work,” Jones said.

In other matters at the Feb. 23 meeting, the board heard reports on math and reading assessment data for Garfield pupils compiled from testing periods in 2020 and 2021.

Charts showing percentage performances above and below established baselines were presented by Marilyn Wagoner, PK-6 instructional leader; and Cassie Eberly, TLC literacy lead.

Regarding math, pupils were “showing good growth and maintaining good percentages,” Wagoner said. “We continue to see this upward trend.”

The district is still implementing a math curriculum with which the staff feels “very confident,” she said. “We have studied and researched what our students need and what our staff feels comfortable teaching.”

This is the third year of the curriculum’s implementation. “We definitely see how it is growing,” Wagoner said. “So we hope that we will really see a jump in the next couple of years.”

Eberly said the reading assessment data indicated that the district needs to evaluate curriculum resources to help pupils develop foundationals skills, and to “solidify our Tier 1 instruction building-wide.”

An option to assist in these areas is a program called Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading (LETR).

It is “an intense program that the AEA offers, centered around the science of reading,” Eberly said. “Knowing how [pupils] learn to read will help us immensely, but you’ve got to have a strong resource too.”

Also at the meeting, the district’s calendar for the 2022-2023 school year was approved.

There will be 1,127.5 hours of instruction during two semesters and a May term, for a total of 177 “student contact days.” Five holidays are included, along with eight days for professional learning programs and activities.

The calendar also contains several early dismissals.

They were scheduled for the convenience of parents, said Eberly, a member of the committee that prepared the calendar.

The early “outs” are on the second Wednesdays of a month, along with another one on the afternoon of homecoming.

The calendar also features professional development days that are “backed up to another break,” Eberly said.

The school year will begin on Aug. 23, 2022, and end on May 23, 2023.

Approval of the calendar came after a public hearing earlier in the meeting during which no oral or written objections were voiced or submitted.

In other business, the board:

Approved advancements on the salary schedule for employees who are enrolled in educational leadership/administration graduate courses. In accordance with district policy, an employee pursuing those studies at accredited higher education institutions can be accepted for such advancement if the individual turns in appropriate paperwork by a deadline of May 1, 2022.

Approved the hiring of Jasmine King as a grade 4-6 Title I teacher for the 2022-2023 year.

Approved two transfers -- Erin Kirsch from a kindergarten position to preschool teacher, for the 2022-2023 term; and Justin Ridnour from an industrial technology instructor position to director of buildings and grounds, effective May 27, 2022.