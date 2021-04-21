Clarinda prepares for move to new City Hall

To complete the move, McClarnon said City Hall would be closed May 18-19.

“We are planning on May 20 we’ll be open for business at the new City Hall. There may still be some odds and ends that may still need to be done, but for the most part we’ll be there,” McClarnon said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since the renters are moving into the existing City Hall April 27, council member Jeff McCall asked if the council would be able to have a final meeting at that location. He felt it would be appropriate to have a farewell meeting given the historical importance of the location to the city.

“It would be nice to have one more meeting to say goodbye to that building,” McCall said.

McClarnon said he would check into the possibility of having one of the next two council meetings at the facility.

Earlier in the meeting Wednesday, the council set May 12 as the date for a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the current fiscal year budget.

McClarnon said the budget amendment contained the addition of $146,000 in revenue. This included $18,000 for the Lied Public Library as well as the CARES Act grant received by the city.