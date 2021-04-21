Clarinda prepares for move to new City Hall

The new home of Clarinda City Hall is expected to be open for business May 20.
The new City Hall will be located in the former Bank Iowa building located on the northeast corner of 15th and Main Streets in Clarinda. The building was given to the city when the bank constructed a new main office at the corner of 16th and Main Streets.
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon updated the City Council on the status of the building during its meeting April 14 at the Lied Public Library.
McClarnon said fiber optics lines have been run to the building. As a result, he said the city’s information technology company would be coming either April 20 or 21 to make the system live.
“Once they do that, then Economic Development and myself are going to go ahead and move up to City Hall because we will have computer access,” McClarnon said.
The reason McClarnon and Clarinda Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Amy McQueen will be moving early is because their offices will be utilized by the new renters who will be taking over the existing City Hall building. He said the renters will begin moving into the building April 27.
“They can get the majority of stuff in our two offices and run things, basically, out of the Economic Development office for a while until we get the rest of City Hall moved,” McClarnon said.
To complete the move, McClarnon said City Hall would be closed May 18-19.
“We are planning on May 20 we’ll be open for business at the new City Hall. There may still be some odds and ends that may still need to be done, but for the most part we’ll be there,” McClarnon said.
Since the renters are moving into the existing City Hall April 27, council member Jeff McCall asked if the council would be able to have a final meeting at that location. He felt it would be appropriate to have a farewell meeting given the historical importance of the location to the city.
“It would be nice to have one more meeting to say goodbye to that building,” McCall said.
McClarnon said he would check into the possibility of having one of the next two council meetings at the facility.
Earlier in the meeting Wednesday, the council set May 12 as the date for a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the current fiscal year budget.
McClarnon said the budget amendment contained the addition of $146,000 in revenue. This included $18,000 for the Lied Public Library as well as the CARES Act grant received by the city.
Meanwhile, total expenditures were increased $102,000 for the current fiscal year. McClarnon said $62,000 of that was for culture and recreation. This included the grants received by the library because they have to be shown as both revenues and expenditures.
The repairs to the tennis courts at City Park were also added to the culture and recreation budget. McClarnon said those repairs were originally scheduled for last year, but had to be moved forward to the current year.
Under general government, McClarnon said he also added $40,000 for the remodeling of the new City Hall.
“We did go ahead and budget an additional $50,000 for next fiscal year, but I think we’re going to spend the majority of that money this year. So I just want to make sure we’re covered on that,” McClarnon said.
In other business, Mayor Lisa Hull read a proclamation declaring May 9-15 as National Economic Development Week. It was also announced that the new Nodaway/Harlan fire truck was received by the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department and the recycling bins in Clarinda are now located in the Fareway parking lot.