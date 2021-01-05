Clarinda Post Office bill goes unsigned by President

In a stunning political twist, 2020 ended on a sour note for Clarinda as President Donald Trump left a bill to rename the Clarinda Post Office in honor of Jessie Field-Shambaugh unsigned.
Rep. Cindy Axne unveiled her plans to introduce a bill renaming the Clarinda Post Office in honor of Field-Shambaugh, who is known as the “Mother of 4-H”, during a program in July at American Legion Sergy Post 98 in Clarinda. The new name of the post office was to be the Jessie Field-Shambaugh Post Office Building.
Attending the July ceremony was Seth Watkins of Clarinda, who is the grandson of Field-Shambaugh. Watkins was joined at the event by his daughter Tatum.
Although Axne was optimistic the bill would quickly move through Congress, the bill was not passed by the U.S. House of Representatives until Dec. 10. Soon after, the U.S. Senate also passed the bill sending the legislation to the desk of the President one week before Christmas.
However, Ian Mariani, who serves as Communications Director for Axne, sent an email to the Clarinda Herald-Journal Jan. 5 announcing the bill had not been signed by the end of the year.
“Much to our disbelief, despite the bill passing both the House and the Senate unanimously by Dec. 18, the bill was left unsigned on the President’s desk at the end of the year which means it will have to be reintroduced and repassed in this new Congress,” according to the email from Mariani.
Along with being introduced by Axne, the bill was co-sponsored by Iowa Reps. Abby Finkenauer, David Loebsack and Steve King. Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley also supported the bill.
“The Congresswoman and our entire team are of course very frustrated by this, as everyone was in clear support of this bill and it felt like a no-brainer that he would sign it before the end of the last Congress because of the support of every Iowa member of Congress,” according to the email.
Despite the setback, Mariani concluded the email by explaining Axne intends to reintroduce the bill as soon as possible. Once again, the endorsement of the entire Iowa delegation, including the newly elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives, will be sought.
“Growing up as a 4-H kid, I was taught values of leadership, engagement, and community that I carry with me today – values that have been instilled in millions of 4-Hers. I’m proud to be able to honor the contributions of an exemplary Iowan, and I’m pleased we’re one step closer to cementing her place in the heart of Page County,” Axne said after the bill was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.
After Jessie Field Shambaugh was elected superintendent of schools for Page County in 1906, she organized Corn Clubs and Home Clubs in all 130 schools in the county. The Corn Clubs taught boys agriculture and farming techniques, while the Home Clubs taught girls homemaking skills like cooking and sewing.
Those clubs set the initial foundation for the worldwide 4-H program we know today. The program is symbolized by a four-leaf clover. To boost participation in the clubs, Field created a three-leafed clover pin. The pin featured an "H" on each leaf. A fourth leaf was added in 1912 to mark the creation of 4-H clubs. The "H" on each the leaves stood for Head, Heart and Hands. The fourth "H" was later added for Health.
Today, more than 6 million schoolchildren are involved in 4-H.