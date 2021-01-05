Clarinda Post Office bill goes unsigned by President

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Along with being introduced by Axne, the bill was co-sponsored by Iowa Reps. Abby Finkenauer, David Loebsack and Steve King. Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley also supported the bill.

“The Congresswoman and our entire team are of course very frustrated by this, as everyone was in clear support of this bill and it felt like a no-brainer that he would sign it before the end of the last Congress because of the support of every Iowa member of Congress,” according to the email.

Despite the setback, Mariani concluded the email by explaining Axne intends to reintroduce the bill as soon as possible. Once again, the endorsement of the entire Iowa delegation, including the newly elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives, will be sought.

“Growing up as a 4-H kid, I was taught values of leadership, engagement, and community that I carry with me today – values that have been instilled in millions of 4-Hers. I’m proud to be able to honor the contributions of an exemplary Iowan, and I’m pleased we’re one step closer to cementing her place in the heart of Page County,” Axne said after the bill was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.