Clarinda Police Officers receive life-saving medals

“Low and behold, before anybody could get there, these two guys come in, get me out, start pumping life back into my body and get enough done that they fly me to Lincoln,” Hagewood said.

The incident happened on a Tuesday night, but the doctor caring for Hagewood told his wife it was unlikely he would live until the weekend. If he did somehow survive, the doctor said he would likely suffer from brain damage and be in a vegetative state.

Instead, Hagewood did survive and was able to return home to his family and resume his life.

“They all agreed it’s a miracle. They said, ‘you’ve got somebody looking over you.’ They told me directly I should not be here,” Hagewood said.

Hagewood then turned to the officers and said words were not enough to express his appreciation for what they did. He vowed he would never forget their actions that night.

“They expect you to take care of the violators and all the bad guys and all those things. But this was above and beyond. I would hope and pray your families, and if you have kids, your kids understand, realize and appreciate what they have because what they have is absolutely the ultimate. You are the best. I will never forget you,” Hagewood said.