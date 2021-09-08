Clarinda Police Department equips officers with tasers

Officers will the Clarinda Police Department have a new armament at their disposal to safeguard the community and protect themselves.

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers said the department recently received an $8,000 grant from the Clarinda Foundation that was used to purchase nine tasers. This was enough to equip each officer, other than Brothers, with one of the electronic conductive weapons.

“We would not have been able to complete this project and update our electronic conductive weapon component without an agency like the Clarinda Foundation. The Clarinda Foundation has been a huge supporter and assistance to the police department during my tenure as chief. I would like to thank them for their support and assistance with this project and many others that would not have happened otherwise,” Brothers said.

Brothers said the order for the Axon Taser 7 Close Quarters weapons was placed in late July. The devices arrived the week of Aug. 20 and officers began carrying the tasers Aug. 27.

As part of their education at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, all officers are trained in the deployment of tasers. In addition, the Clarinda Police Department received training videos along with blank cartridges that can be deployed at practice targets. Online testing on the use of the tasers is also available.