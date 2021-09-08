Clarinda Police Department equips officers with tasers

Officers will the Clarinda Police Department have a new armament at their disposal to safeguard the community and protect themselves.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers said the department recently received an $8,000 grant from the Clarinda Foundation that was used to purchase nine tasers. This was enough to equip each officer, other than Brothers, with one of the electronic conductive weapons.
“We would not have been able to complete this project and update our electronic conductive weapon component without an agency like the Clarinda Foundation. The Clarinda Foundation has been a huge supporter and assistance to the police department during my tenure as chief. I would like to thank them for their support and assistance with this project and many others that would not have happened otherwise,” Brothers said.
Brothers said the order for the Axon Taser 7 Close Quarters weapons was placed in late July. The devices arrived the week of Aug. 20 and officers began carrying the tasers Aug. 27.
As part of their education at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, all officers are trained in the deployment of tasers. In addition, the Clarinda Police Department received training videos along with blank cartridges that can be deployed at practice targets. Online testing on the use of the tasers is also available.
Brothers decided to equip the members of the Clarinda Police Department with tasers because they provide officers with a less than lethal option that can be utilized when dealing with violent individuals. The Axon Taser 7 Close Quarters model is the most updated brand of taser and is especially effective in incidents occurring within 21 feet a police officer.
“Statistics show most violent encounters occur within seven yards or less. These are the most effective tasers in close quarters, which is defined as being within seven yards or less. They also offer a dual deployment opportunity. If you miss, you have the opportunity for a second deployment within the same cartridge,” Brothers said.
Tasers are generally used when officers encounter an individual who is acting violently. This could include people who are resisting arrest or are under the influence of narcotics or alcohol.
Although tasers are capable of putting out a tremendous amount of voltage, Brothers said the weapons operate at a very low amperage rate. Brothers said the tasers are rated at 3.6 milliamps, which makes them safe for use with human beings.
“The more tools you have in your toolbox, whether it’s a police officer or a construction worker, the better off you are. My officers now have a device that, when deployed correctly, is effective in controlling violent individuals without any death or serious injury. That is always a win-win for everyone involved,” Brothers said.