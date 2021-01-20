Clarinda Police Department adds two new officers

Brothers said the last two officers to leave the department left the profession entirely to pursue other careers. However, before that, Brothers said the last three deputies hired by the Page County Sheriff’s Office came from the Clarinda Police Department.

“The county pays significantly better than we do, but as it’s been explained to me, they have a larger tax base to draw from than we do. They have the whole county,” Brothers said. “Plus, not to sound self serving, but we turn out good police officers. The Sherriff’s not a stupid man and he knows that if he gets officers from the Clarinda PD they’re trained right. They’re usually pretty solid and it’s a plug and play system. It’s the difference between making a cop and hiring a cop.”

“That’s a compliment to Keith because he does train them very well. Other law enforcement agencies love to have them because he does a good job training them,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.

In an effort to retain officers, Brothers said they sign an employee agreement to stay with the Clarinda Police Department for four years from the time they become a certified officer in the state of Iowa. In exchange, the city pays for their training at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.