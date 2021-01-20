Clarinda Police Department adds two new officers

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers administered the oath of office to two new police officers Jan. 13 during a meeting of the Clarinda City Council.
Joining the department were Charles Dailey and Mikayla Marcum. They started their training through the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Jan. 4.
Brothers said the first month of that training is being conducted virtually. Then, the two Clarinda officers will go to Des Moines to complete their 11 weeks of training.
“In 2021, there are not a lot of people beating down the door to join the law enforcement profession. Applications have dropped off tremendously. Many people have no compunction with telling me there are a whole lot of easier ways to make money than doing this. It’s a noble calling and I admire anybody who wants to enter this profession in today’s world,” Brothers said.
Later in the meeting, as part of a budget workshop for Fiscal Year 2022, the council discussed with Brothers the staffing of the Clarinda Police Department and the turnover the department has experienced.
Council member Matt Ridge asked Brothers if Clarinda was in line with what other police or sheriff departments are paying for salaries.
“Part of my concern is if it is preventable due to leaving for financial reasons. It’s costing us more long-term to have these new officers learn the community and we’re starting over,” Ridge said.
Brothers said the last two officers to leave the department left the profession entirely to pursue other careers. However, before that, Brothers said the last three deputies hired by the Page County Sheriff’s Office came from the Clarinda Police Department.
“The county pays significantly better than we do, but as it’s been explained to me, they have a larger tax base to draw from than we do. They have the whole county,” Brothers said. “Plus, not to sound self serving, but we turn out good police officers. The Sherriff’s not a stupid man and he knows that if he gets officers from the Clarinda PD they’re trained right. They’re usually pretty solid and it’s a plug and play system. It’s the difference between making a cop and hiring a cop.”
“That’s a compliment to Keith because he does train them very well. Other law enforcement agencies love to have them because he does a good job training them,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.
In an effort to retain officers, Brothers said they sign an employee agreement to stay with the Clarinda Police Department for four years from the time they become a certified officer in the state of Iowa. In exchange, the city pays for their training at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.
Brothers estimated its takes a patrol officer three to five years to become proficient at their duties.
“It’s going to take the Clarinda Police Department a while to recover from calendar year 2020. We probably won’t make a full recovery, and that’s if nobody leaves, for what I consider full coverage, for three years and get back to what it was,” Brothers said.
In other business, the council voted 4-1 in favor of approving a conditional use permit for an Airbnb at 208 W. Garfield St. in Clarinda owned by Jan-Peter and Tammy Schaapherder. Ridge cast the opposing vote.
McClarnon said a conditional use permit was recommended by the Clarinda Planning and Zoning Board. The board held a public hearing on the request and received no objections.
Ridge said he was concerned about the indefinite length of the conditional use permit. Clarinda regulations require the permit to be renewed only if the property comes under new ownership.
“I was taking a look at Des Moines’ rules for Airbnb. They have a five-year permit which they relax it to. They also have some setback rules from other bnbs as well,” Ridge said.
Ridge said he also wondered about possible issues with neighbors to the property. McClarnon said if the neighbors had concerns they had an opportunity to speak at the public hearing held by the Planning and Zoning Board.
The council also set Jan. 27 as the date for a public hearing on a proposal to enter a General Obligation Corporate Purpose and Refunding Loan Agreement not to exceed $2 million.
McClarnon said the bond issue would finance the purchase of a new fire truck and pay for street improvements. In addition, the bonds sold by the city in 2015 could be refinanced at a lower interest rate after June 1.
“It looks like we could issue $2 million worth of bonds and that would cover everything and actually allow us to do more streets. So, to me, I thought that was a no-brainer,” McClarnon said.