Clarinda Police Department adapts to challenges of 2021

Just as it was for many law enforcement agencies across the country, 2021 proved to be a challenging year for the Clarinda Police Department.

Along with facing the difficulties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers said law enforcement was thrust into the spotlight with a series of incidents that have forced the profession to reexamine its practices. Still, Brothers said in his year-end report the Clarinda Police Department has remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of the people it serves.

“The death of George Floyd and other high-profile incidents have had a profound impact on our profession. Calls for police reform have altered how we carry out our day-to-day operations and cope with recruitment challenges. They have also further emphasized the importance of trust and transparency between us and the community we serve,” Brothers said.

As a result, Brothers said the department continues to review its tactics, training and processes to ensure it is building a solid foundation of trust with the community.

Despite these challenges, the Clarinda Police Department had three new officers graduate from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in 2021. As a result, there are currently no vacant officer positions on the department.

With a solid replacement program in place, Brothers said the fleet of vehicles used by the police department is also in good condition.

Along with efforts to further strengthen its community-policing efforts last year, the Clarinda Police Department was busy safeguarding the citizens it was sworn to protect. To that end, the department responded to 500 incidents and made a total of 150 arrests on 220 counts.

There were 50 incidents of vandalism reported last year. In addition, there were 57 incidents of burglary or theft reported resulting in eight arrests.

The department reported 49 incidents of driving under the influence. There were 35 arrests made for OWI first offense with 26 of those offenders being adult males. There were also 10 arrests for OWI second offense; six arrests for driving with a denied or revoked license - OWI; and five arrests for driving while barred.

In 2021, the police department reported 37 drug and narcotics violations and 13 more violations involving drug equipment. There were 17 arrests for possession of a controlled substance - first, second or third offense; eight arrests for possession of drug paraphernalia; five arrests for the manufacture or deliver of methamphetamine; three arrests for the drug trafficking of methamphetamine between five grams to 100 kilograms; one arrest for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; and four arrests for gathering where controlled substances are used.

A total of 40 incidents of simple assault occurred last year along with nine incidents of domestic violence and five serious assaults. There were eight arrests for violation of a no-contact order involving a domestic situation. The police department also reported six arrests for simple assault; three arrests for assault with bodily injury; three arrests for domestic abuse assault, first offense; and three arrests for domestic assault with bodily injury.

There were also two arrests for domestic abuse assault, second offense. Two arrests were also made for domestic assault choking. There were also two arrests for the assault of a law enforcement officer resulting in no injuries and one arrest for an assault with injuries to a law enforcement officer.

Meanwhile, the Clarinda Police Department also issued 816 citations during 2021. Of those, 485 were for traffic violations. This included 111 tickets for speeding; 98 for the failure of an adult to use a seat belt; 35 for no valid driver’s license; 33 for failure to obey a stop or yield sign; 28 for driving while under suspension; and 25 for failure to provide proof of financial liability.

The police department also issued 289 warning citations last year. Those warnings included speeding, 47; insufficient number of headlamps, 44; failure to obey a stop or yield sign, 38; improper registration plate lamp, 29; improper rear lamps, 28; and failure to display registration plate, 18.

There were also 30 parking citations issued including 23 for failure to have a vehicle parked properly during snow removal. There were also 11 citations issued for minors using tobacco or vapor products and one citation for first offense trespass.