Clarinda pastor retires after 13-year career

Not many people have the chance to retire from two different careers. However, that is exactly what Pastor Jack Baumgardner is doing.
Baumgardner will be retiring March 7 after 13 years as the pastor of Clarinda Reformed Presbyterian Church. A farewell reception for Baumgardner and his wife, Karen, will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Feb. 27 at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda.
“I was a school teacher in Indianapolis for 39 years. The last 10 years or so I felt God was leading me to become a pastor in my retirement,” Baumgardner said.
After attending the seminary in Pittsburgh, Baumgardner became a candidate to fill an open pastoral position with the Reformed Presbyterian Church. He was invited to preach in Clarinda after which the church issued a call for Baumgardner to serve as its pastor.
Baumgardner accepted the call and the couple moved to Clarinda in December 2007. Having grown up in a small town of 800 people in Indiana, Baumgardner said he found the position in Clarinda attractive.
“I also had a mentor who said I would do well in a rural church. Then, when we first came to Clarinda, we really liked the people and the town,” Baumgardner said. “Soon after accepting the call to Clarinda we learned we knew a number of people in town indirectly and everyone made us feel at home.”
“I was really excited. The friendliness of the people our initial year here was just confirmation that Clarinda was a good place to live,” Karen said.
Over his career as the pastor, Baumgardner has been involved in some important milestones for the church. One the most notable moments was when the church moved from its rural location to a building in Clarinda.
Besides serving as the home of the church, Baumgardner said the building is also used by other groups. This has allowed the church to become an active part of the community.
Other popular programs Baumgardner has helped start over his career include Vacation Bible School and a monthly game night. Baumgardner said the game night was started shortly before the COVID-19 shutdown and showed the promise of drawing pre-teens and teenagers into the church.
Meanwhile, Karen has also been actively involved in the community over the last 13 years. After moving to Clarinda, Karen said couple had a Japanese family as neighbors and she invited them to attend the ordination for Jack.
“She had never been to church before. When she arrived for the ceremony, one of the ministers greeted her in Japanese. He had been a missionary in Japan,” Karen said.
Soon after, in 2008, Karen invited the lady to study English through a Bible study program. Over the next 10 years, Karen said 10 people attended the classes with most of those being wives of Japanese employees at NSK Corporation in Clarinda.
“That has been a huge joy. I see the church as people, not a building. So ministering to the Japanese has been very important to me,” Karen said.
Karen is also a member of the International Club. Some of the club members are from Japan, Mexico, Thailand and Wales.
The couple also belongs to the Clarinda Circle 8 square dance club. In addition, they are supporters of the Lied Center and the Lied Public Library.
“We believe you should not be confined to the walls of a church, but out in the community,” Baumgardner said.
Although they have enjoyed their time in Clarinda and have forged many strong friendships, the couple will be moving back to Indianapolis following Jack’s retirement.
“We have 12 grandchildren in the Indianapolis area. That’s the biggest reason we’re moving back,” Baumgardner said.