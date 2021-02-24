Clarinda pastor retires after 13-year career

“I was really excited. The friendliness of the people our initial year here was just confirmation that Clarinda was a good place to live,” Karen said.

Over his career as the pastor, Baumgardner has been involved in some important milestones for the church. One the most notable moments was when the church moved from its rural location to a building in Clarinda.

Besides serving as the home of the church, Baumgardner said the building is also used by other groups. This has allowed the church to become an active part of the community.

Other popular programs Baumgardner has helped start over his career include Vacation Bible School and a monthly game night. Baumgardner said the game night was started shortly before the COVID-19 shutdown and showed the promise of drawing pre-teens and teenagers into the church.

Meanwhile, Karen has also been actively involved in the community over the last 13 years. After moving to Clarinda, Karen said couple had a Japanese family as neighbors and she invited them to attend the ordination for Jack.

“She had never been to church before. When she arrived for the ceremony, one of the ministers greeted her in Japanese. He had been a missionary in Japan,” Karen said.