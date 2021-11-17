Clarinda opens holiday season with Lighted Christmas Parade

The Clarinda 29th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be Friday, Nov. 26, beginning at 6 p.m. on the downtown square. Co-sponsored by the Clarinda Kiwanis Club and the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce the theme is “An Old-Fashioned Christmas”.

This event became a tradition in 1993, two years after the Dec. 11, 1991, fire at the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda. Emphasis has remained on thanking the area fire departments for their role in stemming the blaze. Fire trucks are given a place of honor following the color guard and Santa Claus in his sleigh. After the parade, Santa will be in his house located on the Courthouse lawn to meet with children.

The Clarinda Kiwanis Club and the Clarinda Chamber invite area businesses, industries, organizations, churches and individuals to participate by entering a float or even a group of carolers. The parade line up will take place at 13th and Washington Streets starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The parade route begins at 13th and Washington Streets, proceeds west on Washington Street around the Clarinda downtown square and finishes south on 15th Street to Grant Street.

Awards presented include The Kiwanis President’s Award for the best overall float; Best Display of Lights Award; the Best Theme Award and the Holiday Spirit Award. The snow/rain date will be Saturday, Nov., 27 at 6 p.m.