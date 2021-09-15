Clarinda names School Improvement Advisory Committee

The list of members of the 2021-2022 School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) for the Clarinda School District was approved by the Board of Education during a meeting Sept. 8.
Committee members will analyze data on specific topics and will make recommendations to the board regarding major educational needs; student learning goals; long-range and annual goals for reading, mathematics, science achievement and social-emotional learning; curriculum assessment and instruction; bullying and harassment prevention goals; programs; training; and other initiatives.
School officials on the panel are Superintendent Chris Bergman, 7-12 Principal Luke Cox, PK-6 Principal Lesley Ehlers, Activities Director H.T. Adams, behavior learning advisor Paul Rieken, teacher Conner Hanafan and paraeducator Shey Krull.
Parents on the committee are Geoff Githaiga, Ben Schmitt, Julie McAndrews, Amy Pulliam and Kim Herzberg.
Students on the panel are Lance Regehr, Jason Wright, Jadyn Sunderman, Aubrey Herzberg, Paige Barr and Sarah Tunicliff.
School board members serving are Stacy Pulliam and Darin Sunderman.
Bergman said that when the committee was created, district officials wanted to ensure that “we were inviting a diverse group of individuals who mirror the population of [the] school community. We did do an invite list so we could make sure we have representation [from different segments].”
She said most of the current students on the panel are from the upper grades.
In the future, it may be possible to organize a subcommittee, Bergman said, adding: “That will be an opportunity to have more kids and more adults involved.”
In other matters at the meeting, the board approved the purchase of a gym floor covering system at the high school to protect the surface when needed.
In information provided to directors, Maintenance Supervisor Craig Hill said that such a system “is necessary to prevent damages that may occur” during the upcoming Craft Carnival for which the gym will be utilized as one of the sites.
The system will include eight vinyl-coated sections and a rack to hold the sheets when not in use; a power winder to pull the sheets onto the rack; a brush assembly to sweep the sections as they are returned to the rack; and a tape and dispenser to hold the component material together on the floor.
The board accepted a bid of $11,526.68 for the system from Humprys CoverSports. The amount was the lowest among four bids, Hill said.
The system, he said, was “custom-made for our gymnasium.” The sections are placed so that they overlap and are then taped along the seams. Because of its size, the rack will be stored at a location other than the gym.
“The district has looked at these products in the past, but have always scheduled events at the end of the school [year] as to not interfere with the sports seasons,” Hill said, adding that the district had previously borrowed a tarp from the Clarinda Academy “when an event could not be scheduled during those times.”
Also during the meeting, the board approved the pursuit of industry-recognized certification for about 72 students enrolled in career and technical education classes, at a maximum cost of $354 per individual.
“There are online modules that go along with certifications for certain trade industries,” Bergman said. “So our students in automotive or construction will all do the OSHSA10 for safety and all of that learning.”
If students eventually go for job interviews, the individuals “would already have a certificate that says they are OSHSA certified,” she said. “That saves companies money, but it also gives those students a leg up with experience with that.”
Additional certification can be sought for positions in the automotive and construction trades.
In other business, directors:
Approved the position of a student member (non-voting) on the school board. The plan is for student council officers in grades nine through 12 to rotate attendance at the regular meetings. The purpose of the position, Bergman said, is to provide a way for the student “to report out what is happening at school to the board.”
Approved the renewal of services from N-able Technologies LTD for $8,031.90 for anti-virus and remote connection programs. The district’s technology department uses the remote management link to log in the computers of staff and students so that minor issues can be resolved.
Approved a share rate of $4,500 through Green Hills Area Education Agency for use of ThoughtExchange, a tool that enables engagement of school and community stakeholders in issues related to school improvement. A feature of the tool includes artificial intelligence to ensure that responses are appropriate. “We can send out surveys with open-ended responses for a variety of purposes,” Bergman said. Information can be gathered anonymously, with data then shared with the board.
Approved the acquisition of Specially Designed Instruction (SDI) math intervention resources and materials for special education from Bridges, for $4,520.90.
Approved participation by students in an IDEAthon event in Clarinda in October. Innovation Lab will engage a group of students and faculty by teaching them specific techniques and processes while practicing effective collaboration. Students will be able to create solutions for challenges and then develop strategies for implementation. The cost will be $3,000.
Denied two out-of-district enrollment requests due to untimely filing and the fact that good-cause criteria were not met.
Approved the first reading of several policy primers that have been reviewed for changes and updates by the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB).
Approved the first reading of a policy related to maintaining a supply of epinephrine auto-injector.
Rescinded a district policy on the use of video cameras on school property, since a new policy from the IASB now covers the same subject.
Approved the hiring of Jared Bevins as 9-12 head wrestling coach for the 2021-2022 term.
Approved the resignation of custodian Alex Woodruff, effective immediately.
Following the board meeting, directors, administrators and staff members who were present participated in a work session to discuss issues related to district facilities and instructional programming.
Among identified priorities for consideration and potential action by officials were enhancing security at the sites of district buildings; expanding early childhood education and other academic opportunities; and improving efficiency in district operations at all levels.
Bergman indicated that district officials would collaborate with other stakeholder groups as part of a coordinated effort to serve students in the Clarinda school system.