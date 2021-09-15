Clarinda names School Improvement Advisory Committee

She said most of the current students on the panel are from the upper grades.

In the future, it may be possible to organize a subcommittee, Bergman said, adding: “That will be an opportunity to have more kids and more adults involved.”

In other matters at the meeting, the board approved the purchase of a gym floor covering system at the high school to protect the surface when needed.

In information provided to directors, Maintenance Supervisor Craig Hill said that such a system “is necessary to prevent damages that may occur” during the upcoming Craft Carnival for which the gym will be utilized as one of the sites.

The system will include eight vinyl-coated sections and a rack to hold the sheets when not in use; a power winder to pull the sheets onto the rack; a brush assembly to sweep the sections as they are returned to the rack; and a tape and dispenser to hold the component material together on the floor.

The board accepted a bid of $11,526.68 for the system from Humprys CoverSports. The amount was the lowest among four bids, Hill said.