Clarinda names Privia next district superintendent

The Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors has named Jeffrey Privia as the district’s next superintendent.

Privia is the current PK-5 principal in the Underwood Community School District, where he has managed budgets, realigned curriculum to state standards, expanded class offerings, and hired highly effective teachers and staff. He was the district’s middle school principal and athletic director during the 2014-15 school year, and also directed the district’s efforts to implement 1:1 technology.

Previously, Privia was an elementary behavior disorders teacher in the Fort Madison Community School District. There, he designed and implemented a behavior disorders program and served on the building leadership team. Additionally, he served on the School Administrators of Iowa Representative Council from 2013 to 2015.

Privia holds a master’s degree in education from Drake University and a bachelor’s degree in education from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill. He received his superintendent’s license in advanced studies from Drake University in 2014.

The Board of Directors worked with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the superintendent search. The process included a community-wide survey, asking district residents to provide their input on the qualities and characteristics they would like to see in the district’s next leader. The board conducted interviews with the three finalists on Wednesday, March 30.

Privia will officially begin serving as superintendent of the Clarinda Community School District on July 1.