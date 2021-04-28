Clarinda named Tree City USA

Every year the Urban Forestry Awards luncheon recognizes cities, college campuses and utilities that demonstrate dedication to the importance of trees in their communities.

Awards were presented virtually on April 8, on behalf of the Arbor Day Foundation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Clarinda was among the Tree City USA award recipients honored during the event. To qualify for the Tree City USA award, a city must have either a city forester or an active city tree board, have a tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita annually for its community forestry program, and have a tree planting and maintenance plan.