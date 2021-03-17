Clarinda maintains current tax levy rate

After nearly two months of discussions, the Clarinda City Council approved the city budget for Fiscal Year 2022 during its meeting March 10 at the Lied Public Library.

A public hearing on the proposed budget for the new fiscal year, which starts July 1, was held prior to the adoption of the budget Wednesday night. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said he had received no oral or written comments on the budget prior to the council meeting and none were received during the hearing.

“I have not heard a word, so I’ll assume people are happy with it,” McClarnon said.

Therefore, the city council unanimously approved a resolution certifying the budget. For the fourth straight year the city tax levy has been set at $17 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

During a budget workshop Jan. 13, McClarnon said the Clarinda levy rate compared favorably with other area cities. Glenwood had a rate of $15.67; Atlantic, $16.56; Harlan, $16.95; Shenandoah, $18.43; and Red Oak, $18.68.