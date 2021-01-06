Clarinda Library Foundation honors Paulson for service

Marlene Paulson is no stranger when it comes to libraries, after all she has over 35 years of experience either working or volunteering with them.

A native of Gilbert, Marlene met husband Don Paulson while at Luther College in Decorah. The couple moved to Clarinda when Don took a position with Clarinda Community College, now Iowa Western Community College, in 1960.

Marlene taught math and tennis at Clarinda high School before deciding to pursue a master’s in Library and Information Sciences from the University of Iowa. Upon completion of her master’s program, she was the Shenandoah High School librarian from 1985 until she retired in 2000. Upon her retirement Marlene became active in the Friends of the Library volunteer group and then was elected to serve on the Clarinda Public Library Foundation in 2009.

Marlene, an avid reader, generally enjoys reading mysteries and historical fiction. Some of Marlene’s favorite authors include, Joanne Fluke, John Sandford, James Patterson and Jeffery Deaver.

Marlene’s very proud of what the Lied Public Library of Clarinda has been able to accomplish over the past number of years. “The new library building is such a welcoming space and there’s so many different spaces to sit, read and relax” says Marlene as she reflects on the new building, built in 2004.