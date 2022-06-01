Clarinda leases portable classroom building

Additional space for instruction will become available for students in the Clarinda Community School District.

During a meeting May 25, the Board of Directors approved the lease of a two-classroom portable building to be placed on the grounds of the 7-12 (high school) campus. A quote of $135,404.40, for a 36-month period, was accepted from the Willscot company.

Voting in favor of the action were directors Trish Bergren, Scott Honeyman, Greg Jones and Darin Sunderman. Director Paul Boysen voted no.

Administrator Lance Ridgely said the district’s facilities committee had explored a variety of possibilities to expand classroom access for students.

Along with using a portable unit, other options considered were to add walls inside the CTE building at 1180 S. 16th St. to create dedicated classroom areas; serve students off-site at the Iowa Western Community College location; or provide off-site services in the activity center at the former Clarinda Academy.

“We weighed things out, shared the pros and cons of each,” Ridgely said, with a conclusion reached that “bringing in a portable unit is the best of our options. It’s not our favorite thing, but it’s kind of the point we’re in. We need some space, and this is a way to address that need.”

One of the major factors the committee considered, Honeyman said, “was the security purpose of it. All our students would stay on campus. We have much better access to supervise and ensure safety, to see who is coming onto our grounds and who is supposed to be there. Keeping kids safe is a high priority of ours.”

He noted that placing classes in off-site locations would necessitate “transportation and movement off the campus on a daily basis.”

Also, at the Academy Center or the CTE building, landlines and computer network connections would have to be installed. Such infrastructure is already at the 7-12 campus.

Sunderman said utilizing portable classrooms is “maybe not my first choice either,” but the district is “still having space problems.”

If students were put in the Academy Center, he said, “you’re basically giving up on industrial tech. There’s no shop space.”

He asked 7-12 principal Luke Cox how many teachers did not have a classroom in the building.

“This year we had three floating,” Cox said. “Even with us using prep periods, and taking smaller classes and moving them into a different room. Right now, we’re about two classrooms short. Two spots would really help us.”

Bergren said principals and other school system personnel she had talked to expressed “the desire to keep all the kids in one location, to not have them all over the community.”

If the district envisions a future bond issue to enable “updates to the high school that are desperately needed,” Bergren said, “when you look at these portables, it gives a way to validate that need, a way for us to find the space that’s needed.”

With the units on campus, “you’re serving the kids who are there now, and that’s important,” Jones said. “We want to give them the best opportunities we can. If that means being on campus, and not isolated somewhere else, then that’s probably the best solution.”

He said he viewed the use of the portable unit “as a short-term operational cost to get to a long-term solution. I think that’s what we need to do.”

“The problem we’re addressing is one of our own making, moving to the high school,” Boysen said. “Going to a 7-12 configuration caused the problem. Classes we’re concerned about are next year’s eighth grade, ninth grade and 10th grade. All those classes will be somewhere between 90 and 100 kids.”

The district, he said, is dealing with what he termed an enrollment “bubble.”

“I think we have to look at alternatives, internally,” he said. “Are we using our space properly? What can we do to improve use of space?

We’re going to have to do a bond issue, because our buildings are showing their age. It’s going to be hard to justify to our taxpayers that we’re going to spend this amount of money to solve a three-year problem. I think we just need to slow down. Let’s look at the space we have and look at the alternatives.”

Ridgely said a Willscot representative told him the portable unit could be in Clarinda for the start of the 2022-2023 year.

Prior to that, some site preparation work will need to be done on the grounds where the unit will be placed.

Also, an existing portable building at the location will have to be demolished. Before that happens, material inside the structure needs to be removed, said Justin Ridnour, the district’s director of buildings and grounds.

As an item on the agenda for the May 25 meeting, the original recommendation for a portable classroom building was a 72-month lease for $211,872.40 from Willscot.

In other business, the board:

Approved a $21,570 bid from Egan Supply Co. of Omaha to resurface the gymnasium floor in the 7-12 building. The work will include sanding the surface; applying two coats of sealant; repainting existing game lines; and putting on two coats of “high solids” gym finish. In addition, the Cardinal logo will be placed in the center circle on the floor, and a 3-point arc will be painted. The Egan bid was the lowest of three received.

Approved an application for a Gold Standard Challenge Grant of up to $10,000. The money will be used for a curriculum covering personal finance topics that students would take as a graduation requirement.

Approved and adopted an amended budget for the 2021-2022 school year. The action came after a public hearing earlier in the meeting at which no written or oral objections were received or expressed. The non-instructional programs category in the budget needed to be revised due to the continuation of the summer food service program. The district has reached spend-down limits, allowing for the purchase of updated kitchen equipment. The district is still under its total budget level for the period.

Approved an agreement enabling a student to attend the Rising Hope Academy therapeutic classroom for the remainder of the 2021-2022 term, which will help with the transition for next year. The program provides comprehensive services in a highly structured setting to eligible students.

Approved the purchase of desks and chairs from School Specialty for $24,413.04. The items are needed in kindergarten classrooms. A donation of $5,000 will be used to offset a portion of the cost.

Approved the purchase of a Sousaphone, a four-valve tuba and a baritone saxophone from Schmitt Music for $15,794.30.

Approved the list of graduates for the class of 2022. Another student met the requirements and was added.

Approved the hiring of Christina Pace as custodian, effective June 1, 2022; and the hiring of Jake Lord as activities director, effective July 1, 2022.