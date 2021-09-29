Clarinda, IWCC collaboration could expand to other schools

The collaborative arrangement between the Clarinda Community School District and Iowa Western Community College to provide instructional programming could become part of a plan to expand services to other schools in the area.

During a meeting of the Board of Education on Sept. 22, Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman said she had spoken earlier in the day to Iowa Western President Dan Kenney “about our cooperation and the next step.”

“He has advised me to reach out to schools within a 20- to 30-mile radius and get some people together and start talking about who may be interested in joining efforts we have going already with the curriculum we want to implement that would also be shepherded a little bit through Iowa Western,” Bergman said.

Officials at the state level are currently assessing how to establish regional centers that would offer career and technical education classes.

The goal, Bergman said, is for “all kids in the state to have accessibility” to classes of a “somewhat equitable nature.”

In determining where these facilities would be located in different areas of the state, priorities would be in places “that have a community college campus already,” Bergman said, noting that “most likely that would be Clarinda.”