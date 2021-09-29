Clarinda invests $9 million in capital projects

Over the course of Fiscal Year 2021, the city of Clarinda spent $9 million on capital projects intended to improve the overall wellbeing of the community.
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon shared that figure during a Capital Projects Planning Workshop held Sept. 22 with the Clarinda City Council.
“I do feel like we definitely got the bang for our buck on what we did. I’m very happy with what we got accomplished in 2021,” McClarnon said. “I know when I first started here, if you would have told me we’d be doing $9 million in capital projects in one year, I’d have said you’re crazy. But if you look at it, we’ve done a lot of great projects over the years.”
The largest single project in Clarinda during the year was the ongoing upgrade to the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility to bring the plant in line with Iowa Department of Natural Resources specifications. The city spent $6,767,115 on the project.
The other significant project Clarinda completed during the year was a street resurfacing project. Through the use of a bond issue, the city spent $1,330,070 on the project.
Clarinda also spent $48,180 on engineering fees to rehabilitate the Runway 2/20 pavement at Clarinda Municipal Airport - Schenck Field. Originally, the city planned two separate projects at the airport. During the first year the city intended to repair the runway. Then, in the following year, the connecting taxiway, the turnarounds and the apron would be repaired.
However, when the runway project was bid, McClarnon said the engineer included the second part of the project as an alternate. Based on the bids received, the city could actually save money by doing the entire project at the same time.
“Originally, with the two projects, together it was $475,000. We ended up with a bid, where the total project for both of them, ended up coming in at $348,000. So there’s $127,000 in savings by doing both projects together,” McClarnon said.
Those improvements are scheduled to start in November.
McClarnon said the city also spent $70,940 to replace fire hydrants located throughout the city were replaced during the year. In a related project, the city looped the waterline on Scidmore Street near Clarinda Lutheran School.
“When we had a house fire up there a few years ago (Clarinda Fire Chief) Roger Williams told me there really wasn’t enough pressure up there,” McClarnon said. “Right there in front of the Lutheran School there as a dead-end fire hydrant. Then we had one down on 21st Street. So, instead of having those two dead-ends, we just went ahead and looped them together. That way it takes away two dead-end hydrants and also improved the water pressure tremendously.”
Other key projects completed during the year included the purchase of airport snow removal equipment; resurfacing the tennis courts at City Park; the purchase of a new police car; remodeling of the new Clarinda City Hall building; rewiring one block of the boulevard lights; the partial replacement of the existing water, sewer and storm sewer infrastructure in the city; the replacement of curb and gutter; and the replacement of bad concrete at Kiwanis Park.
Although the city budgeted $50,000 in matching funds for its continuing sidewalk project in Fiscal Year 2021, McClarnon said only $5,259 was spent. The reason for the low total was contractors were so busy they could not get to the work in Clarinda.
As a result, McClarnon rolled those remaining funds forward to the current fiscal year along with the $50,000 that was already budgeted for the project. So far, in the current fiscal year, McClarnon said the city has spent $38,000 on the sidewalk project. Another $24,000 has been spoken for and will be spent as soon as contractors are able to complete the work.
“So right now, at this point, we really have $32,000 available for the sidewalk project. We’ve had a lot of people coming in here in the last couple of weeks. So, I still think that’s a really good program we need to continue,” McClarnon said.
During his review, McClarnon also noted three projects originally budgeted for Fiscal Year 2022 were able to be completed in 2021. Those projects were the replacement of a mower at the cemetery; the replacement of a mower used by the Public Works Department; and the replacement of a Kubota RTV.
Other projects underway in the current fiscal year include the continuation of the sewer plant upgrades and a planned street resurfacing project. McClarnon said a new pumper truck has also been ordered for the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department.
Clarinda had also included $240,000 in its budget for the second phase of the recreational trail. However, McClarnon said the Clarinda Trail Committee is still waiting to hear the results of some grant applications.
Looking toward the future, McClarnon said an important project the city needs to start exploring right away is the construction of a new law enforcement center. Since Page County is researching the potential of building a new jail, McClarnon said it may be best for Clarinda to partner with the county on a new center.
Therefore, McClarnon included $2 million in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget.
“I may be all wet on that. It may be a lot more than that, but I think we need to start having the discussions with the county to actually partner with them on a law enforcement center. I’m telling you, where our law enforcement center is right now, that building, at some point, is going to have to come down,” McClarnon said.
As part of the 2023 budget, McClarnon said he also included $910,000 for the overlay of Glenn Miller Avenue. The city has applied for a $500,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture for the project. If the grant is received, McClarnon said the city could use Road Use Tax funds to finance the remainder of the project.
“The USDA has notified us that we did make it to the next round. I’m really, really hoping we can get that. That way, then, we can get South 16th Street done where we did the patching,” McClarnon said.