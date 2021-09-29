Clarinda invests $9 million in capital projects

Clarinda had also included $240,000 in its budget for the second phase of the recreational trail. However, McClarnon said the Clarinda Trail Committee is still waiting to hear the results of some grant applications.

Looking toward the future, McClarnon said an important project the city needs to start exploring right away is the construction of a new law enforcement center. Since Page County is researching the potential of building a new jail, McClarnon said it may be best for Clarinda to partner with the county on a new center.

Therefore, McClarnon included $2 million in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget.

“I may be all wet on that. It may be a lot more than that, but I think we need to start having the discussions with the county to actually partner with them on a law enforcement center. I’m telling you, where our law enforcement center is right now, that building, at some point, is going to have to come down,” McClarnon said.

As part of the 2023 budget, McClarnon said he also included $910,000 for the overlay of Glenn Miller Avenue. The city has applied for a $500,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture for the project. If the grant is received, McClarnon said the city could use Road Use Tax funds to finance the remainder of the project.

“The USDA has notified us that we did make it to the next round. I’m really, really hoping we can get that. That way, then, we can get South 16th Street done where we did the patching,” McClarnon said.