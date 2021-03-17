Clarinda introduces new high school principal

Luke Cox will be the new principal for grades seven through 12 in the Clarinda School District, starting with the 2021-2022 term.
He was introduced to the Board of Education during a meeting March 10.
Cox said he was excited to assume the position. “I look forward to working with all the community members, the staff and, most importantly, the students,” he said.
He noted that “Clarinda has a rich tradition, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it and to help grow that.”
A native of Tarkio, Missouri, Cox is currently junior high-high school principal in the Northeast Nodaway School District in Ravenwood, Missouri, with responsibility for seventh through 12th grades there.
Other administrative experience includes positions as director of education and principal at the Clarinda Academy; junior and senior high school principal in the Sidney School District; and principal in the Tarkio School District. During his career he has also been an instructor and coach.
Cox earned a bachelor’s degree in education-social science from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, and a master’s degree in education-educational leadership (K-12) from Northwest. His credentials include education specialist (Ed.S.)-superintendent from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
As a social science teacher, Cox was named the 2008 MACTE “Beginning Teacher of the Year” in Missouri. As a school administrator, he is focused on building and maintaining positive educator-student relationships; supporting Professional Learning Communities (PLC), data-based decision making, trauma-informed care, social-emotional learning and Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs; and increasing student participation in activities through clubs and athletics.
Outside of the school setting, he has been involved in community organizations such as Rotary Club and Lions Club.
Cox and his wife, Rudy, who is a special education teacher in Missouri, have three children: Brady (13), Maddie (12), and Eli (10). Their family hobbies include fishing, participating in sports and supporting the Chiefs and Royals.
Cox replaces Denise Green, whose resignation is effective at the end of the current school year.