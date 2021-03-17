Clarinda introduces new high school principal

Luke Cox will be the new principal for grades seven through 12 in the Clarinda School District, starting with the 2021-2022 term.

He was introduced to the Board of Education during a meeting March 10.

Cox said he was excited to assume the position. “I look forward to working with all the community members, the staff and, most importantly, the students,” he said.

He noted that “Clarinda has a rich tradition, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it and to help grow that.”

A native of Tarkio, Missouri, Cox is currently junior high-high school principal in the Northeast Nodaway School District in Ravenwood, Missouri, with responsibility for seventh through 12th grades there.

Other administrative experience includes positions as director of education and principal at the Clarinda Academy; junior and senior high school principal in the Sidney School District; and principal in the Tarkio School District. During his career he has also been an instructor and coach.