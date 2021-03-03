Clarinda hosts initial legislative briefing

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If you blatantly ignore Iowa law, there are fines and repercussions. We had nothing in our Iowa law about that,” Dolecheck said.

At the same time, if a county auditor is accused of an infraction, the individual now has the recourse to bring the allegation before Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate to prove it was not an intentional violation. Poll workers would a similar ability to appeal if accused of an infraction.

However, Heidi Carter of Clarinda said she worked at the polls during the General Election and feared the bill could make poll workers less willing to serve. She also questioned why the bill doubled the number of signatures a candidate must collect to be on the ballot for a federal office and set 2,500 as the minimum number of signatures for a statewide office.

Costello said the idea was to move away from candidates needing to reach a percentage level and instead having a fixed number for candidates of either party. He said an example of the disparity with the percentage system was found in Northwest Iowa.

Since there were so few voting Democrats in a particular district, the percentage of signatures required was extremely low. In comparison, a Republican candidate in the same district was required to collect a much higher number of signatures to be on the ballot.