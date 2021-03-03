Clarinda hosts initial legislative briefing

State funding for education was an important point of discussion during a legislative briefing held Feb. 27 at the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum in Clarinda.
Senator Mark Costello and Rep. Cecil Dolecheck met with a crowd of 20 people Saturday to review the progress of the 2021 Iowa Legislature and field questions from area residents. The briefing was sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation.
Dolecheck said education was one of the priorities Gov. Kim Reynolds has identified for this session. Although the Senate has passed the education package Reynolds proposed, Dolecheck said the House had some questions about certain points of the package. As a result, the proposal has been divided into various categories to be addressed individually.
However, both branches of the Legislature have approved providing 2.4% in additional Supplemental State Aid to schools. Reynolds proposed a 2.5% increase that was supported by the Senate. A compromise of 2.4% was reached after the House proposed a 2.2% increase.
Ann Meyer, who serves on the Board of Directors for the Clarinda Community School District, attended the meeting and raised questions about a proposed school choice bill. Meyer confirmed with Costello the bill would not allow private charter schools to enter Iowa.
At one time Iowa had five public charter schools, but that number is down two. Costello said those schools must follow the same policies public schools do.
“So what was the purpose of starting the charter schools?” Meyer asked.
“I was told it would be more like a STEM school where somebody might want to specialize in a certain area,” Costello said.
Dolecheck was involved in the development of the original legislation that allowed for the creation of charter schools.
“It was to provide an element of competition if there was a special need a school would want to do. If you’re going to build a charter school you still have to have a vote of the people, a vote of the teachers and those types of things to be put in place,” Dolecheck said.
Furthermore, Dolecheck said the number of charter schools in Iowa has declined because public schools have responded to the potential competition and provided added programming.
“Had there not been the possibility of parents being able to organize and demand something, the public schools may not have done anything,” Dolecheck said.
Election Reform Bill
An election reform bill that had passed both the Iowa House Senate and had been sent to Reynolds to sign was also discussed Saturday. Dolecheck said the bill originated after three county auditors in Iowa mailed out absentee ballot request forms for the 2020 General Election that already had the personal information portion of the request already completed.
“If you blatantly ignore Iowa law, there are fines and repercussions. We had nothing in our Iowa law about that,” Dolecheck said.
At the same time, if a county auditor is accused of an infraction, the individual now has the recourse to bring the allegation before Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate to prove it was not an intentional violation. Poll workers would a similar ability to appeal if accused of an infraction.
However, Heidi Carter of Clarinda said she worked at the polls during the General Election and feared the bill could make poll workers less willing to serve. She also questioned why the bill doubled the number of signatures a candidate must collect to be on the ballot for a federal office and set 2,500 as the minimum number of signatures for a statewide office.
Costello said the idea was to move away from candidates needing to reach a percentage level and instead having a fixed number for candidates of either party. He said an example of the disparity with the percentage system was found in Northwest Iowa.
Since there were so few voting Democrats in a particular district, the percentage of signatures required was extremely low. In comparison, a Republican candidate in the same district was required to collect a much higher number of signatures to be on the ballot.
“They tried to make it level for people so it didn’t have to be calculated and you would always know what it’s going to be without having to go figure it out,” Costello said.
In addition, Costello said a tier system of developed to determine the number of signatures a client would need in local elections. Those tiers fall in line with county population figures.
Other aspects of the bill included reducing the length of time people have to return absentee ballots from 28 days to 20 days and closing the polls at 8 p.m. rather than 9 p.m. as they currently do. Both Costello and Dolecheck said they favored closing the polls one hour earlier and Dolecheck hoped it would make it easier for auditors to recruit poll workers.
“I feel the bill helps assure the people of Iowa that we do have a great system,” Dolecheck said.
Clarinda Academy
In other discussions Saturday, Geary Kendall of Clarinda, who works at Zion Recovery Services in Clarinda, said he was concerned about the future of the Clarinda Treatment Complex following the announcement the Clarinda Academy would be closing. Kendall said Zion Recovery Services last entity using the complex facilities.
“I was saddened to hear the Academy was pulling out. It kind of came as a surprise to me,” Dolecheck said.
Kendall proposed renovating the existing buildings to create a state treatment center for suffers of alcohol and drug addiction. He also suggested using part of the facilities for shelters for victims of domestic abuse.
Dolecheck said the state has a similar treatment center in Mount Pleasant. Given the travel distance to that facility, he said it would make sense to have a facility in Southwest Iowa.
Therefore, he encouraged Kendall to speak with the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce, the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation and other civic leaders to review the options and potentially draft a proposal that could be presented to Reynolds.