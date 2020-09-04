Clarinda High School reports two new COVID cases

Four students at Clarinda High School tested positive for the COVID-19 virus this week.
Staff and parents of students at the high school were alerted of the initial two cases by a letter issued Wednesday, Sept. 2, by Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman. A second letter was then issued by Bergman Sept. 4 reporting two additional cases.
The district is working with Page County Public Health and the school nurse for the district to implement safety measures in order to protect other students and staff.
“Please know our staff has been diligent in creating a safe and healthy learning environment. Yesterday, I was able to observe their care and support firsthand, as I was present in both buildings. All are doing their best, and it is time to step up our efforts even more,” Bergman said in the initial letter.
The letter concering the first two cases explained both families and the students involved self-reported their condition. They also followed recommended safety measures to keep themselves and others safe.
“The students are home recovering and will not return to school until the isolation period has expired and symptoms have improved,” according to the letter.
The status of the second two students was not provided in the Sept. 4 letter.
Efforts were being made to identify who the four students may have come in contact with and if those individuals would require quarantine. Page County Public Health will be making those notifications for the district.
As a result of the two cases, the school district has also increased its regulations related to the use of protective masks.
“Staff and students will be required to wear facial coverings whenever present on district grounds (inside and outside) until further notice,” according to the letter.
In addition, the letter said personal protective equipment continues to be ordered as needed. This includes plastic dividers that will be placed between desks for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.
During its meeting Aug. 26, the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors approved a set of COVID-19 guidelines for spectators attending school activities and sporting events.
“I strongly urge all students and staff to take precautions, including wearing facial coverings inside and outside of school, washing hands on a regular basis, practicing physical distancing, avoiding large group gatherings, staying home from school or work when you are sick, and voluntarily self-reporting. When we receive information early, the impact is significantly decreased,” Bergman said in the Sept. 2 letter.