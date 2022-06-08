Clarinda gears up for Citywide Cleanup Days this weekend

After collecting more than 47 tons of material last year, the City of Clarinda is hopeful the 2022 Citywide Cleanup Days will be even more successful.

The Clarinda Citywide Cleanup Days get underway at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 9, and will continue through 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Clarinda residents will be able to drop off eligible items at the collection site, located west of the City Maintenance Shed, at the Clarinda Airport from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Saturday collections will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Originally, the cleanup event was held in April in conjunction with Earth Day. However, in 2019, the city moved the event back two months hoping the improved weather conditions would increase participation. Last year, the cleanup was held from June 3-5.

Some of the more popular items collected during the event are televisions and computer monitors. Last year, 12,200 pounds of TVs and computer monitors were collected.

The cost of accepting those items was $3,400 out of a total cost of $10,440 for the event. The Page County Landfill charged the city a quarter a pound to remove, sort and prepare recyclable components of the TVs and monitors for recycling.

Since it is so labor intensive to get these items ready for transport, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon informed the City Council in March the landfill fee this year would likely be increased to 45 cents per pound. Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill said that would add $2,000 to the cost of hosting the Citywide Cleanup Days, but that would still be better than having the items discarded in rural ditches.

Other items Clarinda residents will be able to dispose of during the Citywide Cleanup Days include furniture, appliances and other electronic equipment.

However, the collection site will not accept such items as yard waste, fluorescent lights, household batteries, oil, cleaning chemicals, tires, paint and pesticides or herbicides.