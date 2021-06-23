Clarinda Foundation honors outgoing treasurer, adds new board member

Of the Clarinda Foundation, Alvarez said, “I am honored to be nominated for a seat and am really looking forward to serving on the Clarinda Foundation Board. Clarinda is where I grew up, and I’m excited to be part of such a special organization that helps to guide and enhance our community.”

Outside of her professional and volunteer work, Alvarez and her husband, Severino, can be found enjoying family time with their two young boys.

During the Clarinda Foundation’s annual meeting, outgoing board member Dan McClure, PCSB IT manager/director, was recognized for his years of service. Reflecting on his time on the board, McClure said, “During these past six years as a member of the Clarinda Foundation board, I have certainly enjoyed helping with its direction and operation. Personally, my involvement has been a great learning experience and I have confidence in the continued success of the Clarinda Foundation. I encourage all Clarinda residents to be involved within your community, to at all times support your neighbors, and to be a part of Clarinda’s success.”