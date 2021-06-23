Clarinda Foundation honors outgoing treasurer, adds new board member

The Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors held their annual meeting May 17.
At that meeting board officers for the year beginning June 1 were elected. Those officers are president, Bobbie Jo Allbaugh; vice president, Scott Brown; treasurer, Mark Walter; and Beckie T. Finch, executive director, was appointed as board secretary. Outgoing Board member and treasurer Dan McClure was recognized and Cynthia “Cindy” Alvarez was newly elected.
Alvarez, a Clarinda native, serves as executive vice president and marketing director for PCSB. She is a 2004 graduate of Iowa State University having received a double degree in finance and accounting. While at ISU, she was also a member of the women’s
golf team. Following graduation, Alvarez worked in the tax practice at KPMG in Des Moines.
She earned her MBA with specialization in finance from Drake University while working as United States Golf Association’s PJ Boatwright, Jr. Intern for the Iowa Women’s Golf Association. In 2008, Alvarez returned to Clarinda to work at PCSB. In 2016 she completed the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado program.
Locally, Alvarez has been involved in volunteer activities such as Relay for Life, the Chamber of Commerce Street Dance, the Cardinal Fund Gala, and assisting on a Clarinda Foundation Scholarship Selection Committee.
Of the Clarinda Foundation, Alvarez said, “I am honored to be nominated for a seat and am really looking forward to serving on the Clarinda Foundation Board. Clarinda is where I grew up, and I’m excited to be part of such a special organization that helps to guide and enhance our community.”
Outside of her professional and volunteer work, Alvarez and her husband, Severino, can be found enjoying family time with their two young boys.
During the Clarinda Foundation’s annual meeting, outgoing board member Dan McClure, PCSB IT manager/director, was recognized for his years of service. Reflecting on his time on the board, McClure said, “During these past six years as a member of the Clarinda Foundation board, I have certainly enjoyed helping with its direction and operation. Personally, my involvement has been a great learning experience and I have confidence in the continued success of the Clarinda Foundation. I encourage all Clarinda residents to be involved within your community, to at all times support your neighbors, and to be a part of Clarinda’s success.”
McClure had served on the Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors since 2015 and held the office of board treasurer since 2018. In addition to being chair of the Finance Committee, McClure also held the position of Grants Committee Chair, during which time the Clarinda Foundation granted more than $575,000 to fund local projects.
The Clarinda Foundation is dedicated to cultivating philanthropic resources that will nourish a healthy and vital community for all people of the greater Clarinda area today, tomorrow, and forever. For information, call 712-542-4412, see their website at www.clarindafoundation.com; email clarindafoundation@clarindaofoundation.com, or visit the Clarinda Foundation office at 114 E. Washington St. in Clarinda.