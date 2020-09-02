Clarinda Foundation honors outgoing president, adds new board member

The Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors acknowledged outgoing Board President and member Ed Brown at their annual board meeting held in May.
Brown began his service with the Foundation Board in June of 2014, serving two 3-year terms. Brown moved to Clarinda in 1974 and has never regretted that move, “Clarinda is a wonderful community and a great place to raise a family.”
Reflecting on his time with the Foundation Brown said, “I originally hesitated when I was first asked to serve on the Foundation Board because I wasn’t quite sure what the Foundation actually did. I am truly glad I accepted the invitation and had the opportunity to become more acquainted with the works of the Foundation. The Foundation is a great organization that oversees funds that provide scholarships for our local graduates and in some cases post-graduates, grants for local non-profit organizations and units of local government, and numerous other funding opportunities for the betterment of the community. The Clarinda Foundation is a great avenue for individuals and families to utilize for making their charitable donations, not only are the donations tax-deductible to the extent of the law, but you can witness first hand your donations at work right here within the community.”
The Board of Directors at the Clarinda Foundation welcomed newly elected Board member Eddie Lisle at their July board meeting.
Lisle graduated from Clarinda High School in 2003 and from the University of Iowa in 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies. Lisle and his wife, Anna, were married in Newport, R.I., in 2015, and moved from the east coast to Clarinda in 2016 to raise their family. They have two young sons, Freddie and Luka.
Prior to their move to Clarinda, Lisle worked for EZ Way as a Territory Sales Manager in the Boston, Mass., area for seven and one-half years. Lisle is now the Sales Manager at Lisle Corporation.
Lisle stated, “My father, Fred Lisle, served on the Board of the Clarinda Foundation and I am glad I have the opportunity to follow in his footsteps. I am excited to work on promoting projects that families in the community can benefit from. Growing up in Clarinda I spent a lot of time at the Lied Center, and both of my sons already spend a lot of time at the new playground. The Clarinda Foundation plays an important part in the community by supporting projects that help give people great memories they will have their entire lives, and give the whole community a sense of pride.”