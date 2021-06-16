Clarinda Foundation dedicates park

The Clarinda Foundation invites you to help commemorate the completion of the pocket park in memory of Ben and Marilyn Tomlinson with a ribbon cutting ceremony located between the new Clarinda City Hall and Clarinda.Net. The dedication will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24.

Planning for the park began in 2019 as a complement to the Jean Barrett Brown Greenspace located on the corner of 16th and Washington Streets with initial construction beginning in the fall of 2020. The park features a handicap-accessible entrance and picnic table, a Randolph Rose statue, benches, stamped concrete pathways, numerous plantings, a bean-bag toss game, and a canopy of LED lighting.

Clarinda Foundation Executive Director Beckie T. Finch said, “This pocket park in memory of Ben and Marilyn Tomlinson is a delightful addition to the Clarinda square. Whether you are looking for a place to sit and read, picnic, or play a game of bean-bag toss, this little park is for you. It truly demonstrates the Clarinda Foundation’s mission to cultivate philanthropic resources that will nourish a healthy and vital community.”