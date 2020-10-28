 Skip to main content
Clarinda Foundation awards StoryWalk grant
Clarinda Foundation awards StoryWalk grant

HJ - Clarinda Foundation StoryWalk Grant

Standing alongside a page of the new StoryWalk at Clarinda City Park are, from left, Lied Public Library Director Andrew Hoppmann, Clarinda Foundation Board President Bobbie Jo Allbaugh and Clarinda Foundation Executive Director Pam Herzberg. The Clarinda Foundation presented the Lied Public Library with a grant for the StoryWalk during the ribbon cutting held Oct. 9 for the new attraction at the park. (Photos provided by the Clarinda Foundation, above, and Lied Public Library, below)

The Clarinda Foundation presented a check in the amount of $3,250 as part of its annual grant awards to the Clarinda Lied Public Library during the library’s Oct. 9 ribbon cutting for the new StoryWalk.

The StoryWalk is located around the west section of the Clarinda Community Trail. This project was made possible with donations not only from the Clarinda Foundation, but the Clarinda Library Foundation and individuals.

The goal of the StoryWalk is to highlight the importance of movement and family bonding to early literacy. This will be achieved as individuals walk, run or bike in order to read the next page of the story.

The StoryWalk also gives families an opportunity to enjoy nature while making a connection to reading and the library, a relationship supporters hope will continue well into adulthood.

A StoryWalk also provides a fun activity that isn’t a screen. The picture books will be provided by the library and rotated throughout the year, this rotation will encourage families and the community to revisit the StoryWalk over time.

Hoppman stated “The Clarinda Foundation has supported the library and the community over the years and has allowed the library to be a gem in our community.”

