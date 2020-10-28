Clarinda Foundation awards McKinley Scholarship

The Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors are pleased to announce that the 2020 Harold and Dale McKinley Scholarship was awarded to Skie Campbell in the amount of $1,000.

Campbell is the daughter of James Campbell and Lori Christiansen of Clarinda. Campbell is a 2017 Clarinda High School graduate and is attending her third year at Iowa State University working toward two bachelor’s degrees, one in animal science and the other in agriculture education. Campbell plans on entering the education field, whether that be in a classroom or in the extension field.

The Harold and Dale McKinley Scholarship Fund was established in their memory by their children Kenneth McKinley, Susan McKinley Oakes and Mary Anne McKinley Gibson. This scholarship is awarded annually to an individual that has graduated from either Clarinda or South Page school districts and is enrolled in their junior or senior year of college pursuing a major in primary or secondary education. Harold taught in the Clarinda and South Page School Districts from 1959-1979. Dale taught in both districts from 1960 until her death in 1980.

For more information please contact the Clarinda Foundation office at 712-542-4412, e-mail clarindafoundation@clarindafoundation.com, or visit www.clarindafoundation.com.