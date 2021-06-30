Clarinda Foundation announces 2021 scholarship winners

The Clarinda Foundation was established in 1986 as a community foundation and awarded the first scholarship in 1991 in the amount of $200.
On May 19, the Foundation awarded over $60,000 to 27 individuals. The Clarinda Foundation will also be providing an additional $16,500 to previous recipients in the form of the renewable Borden Scholarship. Since the very first scholarship was given and including these recent awards, the Clarinda Foundation has awarded over $700,000 to local students.
The Clarinda Foundation has been very fortunate to have had many generous donors to establish scholarship funds that make these awards available. This year, two new scholarships were available to applicants, the Lowell Thomas and Nina G. Sweeney Scholarship and the Rodney and Kay Johnston Vocational Scholarship. The Sweeney Scholarship was made possible through Mrs. Sweeney’s estate planning and will continue to award scholarships for many years to come.
Funding for the Johnston Vocational Scholarship is from Clarinda High School Class of 1958 graduates Rodney and Kay Johnston. Mr. and Mrs. Johnston wish to support future CHS graduates through this annual $2,000 scholarship for many years.
This year’s scholarship and recipients are as follows:
Vernon J. Baker Scholarship awarded to Crew Howard, Carter Larson, & Teya Stickler. Each recipient received a $1,000 scholarship.
Ralph & Gladys Borden Scholarship awarded to Shayla Harris and Macie Sefrit (Bedford High School), each receiving a $1,500 scholarship/semester ($3,000 for 2021-2022 school year) renewable for up to eight semesters.
Ethel Brockman Scholarship awarded to Jessalee Neihart (South Page) receiving a $500 scholarship.
Michael Burns Scholarship awarded to Jade Michael Shull receiving a $1,000 scholarship.
Clarinda Foundation Scholarship awarded to Saige Brown and Connor Pullen. Each recipient received $1,000.
CHS Alumni Scholarship awarded to Damon Nally receiving a $1,000 scholarship.
Clarinda Veterans Scholarships awarded to nine recipients each receiving $1,000. Recipients include Faith Espinosa, Jordan Fasnacht, Lanie Garrett, Molly Lihs, Mason McClarnon (South Page), Hazel Morgan-Fine, Jayln Sharr, Jade Michael Shull, and Teya Stickler.
Clarinda Veterans Scholarship in Memory of Donald Huttig awarded to Jayln Sharr for a $3,500 one-time scholarship.
Glenn Miller VFW Scholarship awarded to 5 recipients each receiving $500. Recipients include Faith Espinosa, Lanie Garrett, Hazel Morgan-Fine, Jade Michael Shull, and Madison Sunderman.
Thomas and Julanne Hagewood Educational Scholarship awarded to Faith Espinosa and Kari Van Nostrand for $500 each.
Evelyn Herzberg Scholarship awarded to Jordan Fasnacht receiving a $1,000 scholarship.
Darrell and Mary Hutchinson Vocational Scholarship awarded to Jayln Sharr for $2,000.
Rodney and Kay Johnston Vocational Scholarship awarded to Carter Larson for $2,000.
Hugh Loudon Scholarship awarded to Blaine Coston receiving a $2,000 scholarship.
Maxine Loudon Scholarship awarded to Chase McAndrews receiving a $2,000 scholarship.
Patsy Martin Scholarship awarded to Hazel Morgan-Fine receiving a $2,000 scholarship.
George McNees Scholarship awarded to Blaine Coston receiving a $1,000 scholarship.
Norman Mier Memorial Scholarship awarded to Kari Van Nostrand receiving a $1,000 scholarship.
Lowell Thomas and Nina G. Sweeney Scholarship awarded to four graduates for $3,000 each. Recipients include Anna DeGroot, Emilee Haffner, and Molly Lihs, and Madison Sunderman.
Swisher Family Vocational Scholarship awarded to two recipients for $2,500 each. Scholarship recipients are Jonathon McCall and Grant Van Nostrand.
Ben and Marilyn Tomlinson Ag and Engineering Scholarship awarded to Kristen Smith receiving a $1,000 scholarship.
Charles and Lillie Tomlinson Scholarship awarded to Brianna Bartmess receiving a $1,000 scholarship.
For further information on establishing a scholarship for future CHS graduates or on receiving a Clarinda Foundation scholarship, contact the Clarinda Foundation office located at 114 E. Washington St. in Clarinda, call 712-542-4412, or email clarindafoundation@clarindafoundation.com.