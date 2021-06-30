Clarinda Foundation announces 2021 scholarship winners

The Clarinda Foundation was established in 1986 as a community foundation and awarded the first scholarship in 1991 in the amount of $200.

On May 19, the Foundation awarded over $60,000 to 27 individuals. The Clarinda Foundation will also be providing an additional $16,500 to previous recipients in the form of the renewable Borden Scholarship. Since the very first scholarship was given and including these recent awards, the Clarinda Foundation has awarded over $700,000 to local students.

The Clarinda Foundation has been very fortunate to have had many generous donors to establish scholarship funds that make these awards available. This year, two new scholarships were available to applicants, the Lowell Thomas and Nina G. Sweeney Scholarship and the Rodney and Kay Johnston Vocational Scholarship. The Sweeney Scholarship was made possible through Mrs. Sweeney’s estate planning and will continue to award scholarships for many years to come.

Funding for the Johnston Vocational Scholarship is from Clarinda High School Class of 1958 graduates Rodney and Kay Johnston. Mr. and Mrs. Johnston wish to support future CHS graduates through this annual $2,000 scholarship for many years.

This year’s scholarship and recipients are as follows: