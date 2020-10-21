 Skip to main content
Clarinda Foundation aids Clarinda Fire Department
Clarinda Foundation aids Clarinda Fire Department

HJ - CFD Grant from Clarinda Foundation

Two Clarinda firefighters display their fire gear, at left, that includes a Self Contained Breathing Apparatus and wildland firefighting gloves. The Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department received a $3,600 grant from the Clarinda Foundation that was used to purchase two spare SCBA bottles and 30 pairs of the wildland firefighting gloves. (Photo provided by the Clarinda Foundation)

The Clarinda Fire Department was able to purchase two spare Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) bottles and 30 pairs of wildland firefighting gloves thanks to the Clarinda Foundation.

A grant of $3,600 was provided to the department from the Clarinda Foundation in July of 2020.

Fire Chief Roger Williams stated “If we didn’t have support from the public and organizations like the Clarinda Foundation, we wouldn’t be able to update our equipment and training to handle emergencies in the community.”

The Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors wishes to recognize the Clarinda Fire Department for not only the services it provides to Clarinda, but also to Shambaugh and Yorktown. The department also serves the townships of Nodaway, Harlan, East River, Nebraska and parts of Douglas, Tarkio and Lincoln.

