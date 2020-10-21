Clarinda Foundation aids Clarinda Fire Department

The Clarinda Fire Department was able to purchase two spare Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) bottles and 30 pairs of wildland firefighting gloves thanks to the Clarinda Foundation.

A grant of $3,600 was provided to the department from the Clarinda Foundation in July of 2020.

Fire Chief Roger Williams stated “If we didn’t have support from the public and organizations like the Clarinda Foundation, we wouldn’t be able to update our equipment and training to handle emergencies in the community.”

The Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors wishes to recognize the Clarinda Fire Department for not only the services it provides to Clarinda, but also to Shambaugh and Yorktown. The department also serves the townships of Nodaway, Harlan, East River, Nebraska and parts of Douglas, Tarkio and Lincoln.