Clarinda Fire Department remains dedicated to serving community

Members of the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department contributed more than 3,000 hours of service to protect their community in 2021.

As part of his year-end report on the fire department, Clarinda Fire Chief Roger Williams said firefighters spent 1,550 man hours responding calls during the year. The members of the fire department provided an additional 1,460 hours last year completing maintenance on the fire station and equipment.

Williams said there are currently 24 members on the department. This includes 22 members who are Fire Fighter 1 certified and 15 members who are certified at the Hazardous Material Operation level. There are also six Emergency Medical Technician-B members on the department.

Meanwhile, the Clarinda dive team is a member of the Midwest Regional Dive Team. Clarinda has two certified divers as well as several dive tenders and support staff on the squad.

“We also have several members certified in Incident Command and (National Incident Management System),” Williams said.

In addition, Williams said training remains a high priority for the department. Training meetings are held bi-weekly, while the department also sends members to the winter fire school in Ames. The department also hosts classes like vehicle extraction; the use of thermal imagining cameras; the use of foam; air pack classes; storm watching; emergency driving courses; ice rescues; and area dive classes.

In 2021, Williams said the Clarinda Fire Department responded to a total of 144 calls. This included 54 calls in the city of Clarinda and 63 rural calls.

Vehicle accidents accounted for 26 of those calls, while there were 14 structure fires last year. The department also responded to 17 grass or brush fires, five vehicle fires and three fires involving tractors or heavy equipment.

Firefighters also responded to nine calls involving reports of smoke or the removal of smoke. There were also three carbon monoxide calls and three gas leaks were reported.

The Clarinda Fire Department assisted Clarinda Emergency Medical Services on eight calls last year. The department also assisted in the search for three missing people, while the dive team was called to three incidents.

“There were an additional 27 incidents that were responded to by officers only to investigate or assist a homeowner and no trucks were needed,” Williams said.

Within the Clarinda city limits, Williams said the department had an average response time of 1 minute, 50 seconds in 2021. He said an average of 16 members responded to each call.

Fire trucks rolled out of the Clarinda Fire Station for paged calls on an average of once every 2.75 days. The trucks in the fleet of the department spent 2,430 hours on calls.

Along with protecting Clarinda and the surrounding area, the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department was active in the community. The members of the department provided traffic control for various local parades, home football games and assisted with the Page County Fair. The department also works with the Clarinda Foundation to present the Independence Day fireworks show for Clarinda

“It was great to be able to get out into the community this year to participate in several community events to promote fire safety and education. Some of those events included the Ghost Walk; Band Day; the Back to School Bash; the fire prevention program in the schools; and the Crusin’ Clarinda parade,” Williams said.