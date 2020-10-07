Clarinda Fire Department promotes fire safety

Those materials include coloring books, back packs, water bottles and wrist bands promoting fire safety. Meanwhile, students in third through fifth grade may make fire prevention posters through the school art program. The members of the department select the top three posters from each grade level and those winners are entered in a state contest.

During the presentation given to the younger students, a fire fighter dressed in full bunker gear, helmet, mask and air tank enters the classroom so the children are familiar with how a fire fighter would look and sound during a fire. Since this demonstration cannot be done in person, department was considering developing a video that could be shown to the students.

“If you have a fire, don’t hide,” Williams said. “We want to teach them at a young age not to be afraid. We want them to know if someone with a mask and air tank is crawling around on the floor and breathing funny, that they are actually there to help you.”

During the visit, Williams said the members of the department also discuss the importance of not playing with matches, not opening a door if the doorknob is hot, not jumping out a window, having a family escape plan and meeting spot in place, calling 911 after you are out of the house, what information you need to provide when calling 911 and not reentering the home once you have exited.