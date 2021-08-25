Clarinda finalizes ‘Return to Learn’ plan

Revisions in the draft were made as necessary and “our last look at it was [by] our building leadership team, so we had our teachers look through it,” Bergman said.

“One of the most important things to remember is that a Return to Learn plan is similar to setting policy by a board,” she said. “It provides expectations and a direction for something, and then it requires our best professionals, teachers and administrators alike, to problem-solve and to apply those guidelines in various situations.”

The district incorporated advice from its legal counsel and guidance from the Iowa Department of Education to formulate the plan.

Among its components are provisions related to masking. Last spring Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law prohibiting local school districts from implementing mask mandates.

In the Clarinda district, masks will be available for staff or students, and officials strongly encourage employees and students to wear masks on buses and in school buildings.