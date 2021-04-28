 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarinda farmer wins national yield award
0 comments
top story

Clarinda farmer wins national yield award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HJ - Brett Wellhausen Yield Award

Brett Wellhausen of Clarinda was recently honored as one of the highest-producing soybean farmers in the area in the 2020 Asgrow National Yield Contest. (Photo provided by Melissa Wellhausen)

Clarinda farmer Brett Wellhausen was recently honored among the nation’s highest-producing soybean farmers of his region in the 2020 Asgrow® National Yield Contest. Wellhausen won the award with an impressive yield of 83 bushels per acre with Asgrow AG39X9 Brand.

“Pushing the performance boundaries comes natural to these farmers and we could not be more proud to partner with them in their quest for higher-yield potential,” said Clint Chaffer, Asgrow Brand Manager. “The Asgrow brand continues to innovate, leading the way with exclusive genentics not found in any other seed bag, so farmers can continue to reach their goals and get to that next bushel.“

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Among 28 farmers receiving awards, 14 achieved yields of more than 100 bushels per acre in the 2020 contest. The Asgrow National Yield Contest first debuted in 2012 and encourages producers to push soybean yield limits. The contest provides farmers the opportunity to innovate and learn more about the latest input technology and management practices for continuing advances in agricultural production.

Asgrow brand soybeans are focused on providing farmers innovative products that offer strong agronomic characteristics and exclusive genetics developed from an industry-leading breeding program for maximizing yield and profit potential. Farmers who plant Asgrow products benefit from strong emergence and early-season vigor, good standability, and protection against yield-robbing soybean diseases for consistent, proven performance potential.

To learn more about maximizing yield performance and see a full list of winners, visit Asgrow.com/YieldWinner or contact your local DEKALB Asgrow dealer.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new US citizens in NYC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Platinum Ball goes virtual
Local News

Platinum Ball goes virtual

Clarinda Regional Health Center will be hosting is annual Platinum Ball Saturday, May 8. However, there is a new twist to the event this year.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics