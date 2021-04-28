Clarinda farmer wins national yield award

Clarinda farmer Brett Wellhausen was recently honored among the nation’s highest-producing soybean farmers of his region in the 2020 Asgrow® National Yield Contest. Wellhausen won the award with an impressive yield of 83 bushels per acre with Asgrow AG39X9 Brand.

“Pushing the performance boundaries comes natural to these farmers and we could not be more proud to partner with them in their quest for higher-yield potential,” said Clint Chaffer, Asgrow Brand Manager. “The Asgrow brand continues to innovate, leading the way with exclusive genentics not found in any other seed bag, so farmers can continue to reach their goals and get to that next bushel.“

Among 28 farmers receiving awards, 14 achieved yields of more than 100 bushels per acre in the 2020 contest. The Asgrow National Yield Contest first debuted in 2012 and encourages producers to push soybean yield limits. The contest provides farmers the opportunity to innovate and learn more about the latest input technology and management practices for continuing advances in agricultural production.