Clarinda family celebrates New Year’s with birth of fourth child

Jordan and Liz Stimson of rural Clarinda rang in the New Year by welcoming a new member to their family.

Wilder Lee Stimson was born at 12:48 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, to become the first Clarinda baby born in 2022. Wilder weighed seven pounds, seven ounces and measured 21 inches in length.

Along with his parents, Wilder was welcomed by two brothers, Justus, 9, and Jude, 6, and one sister, Elsie, 4. Grandparents are Jon and Jane Stimson of Clarinda and Barb and Doug Turner of Manhattan, Kansas. Marge Bellinder is his great-grandmother.

“We are both doing really well. The experience has been great and he is fully healthy,” Liz said. “(The other children) love him. They all want to hold him all the time, especially Elsie. She follows him around and takes care of him.”

When Liz found out she was pregnant, she said she and her husband realized there was a chance the child could be born on either New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. Her original due date was projected to be between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7.

“We thought about it and that he might come early because all of our other ones came early. There is also a trend of kids being born on the first or third of the month in our extended family,” Liz said.

Liz said her contractions started just before 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

“We were on our way to Maryville, (Mo.), but he ended up coming earlier than we expected. We couldn’t make to the hospital, so he was born in the car,” Liz said.

However, the birth went smoothly and Liz said was “perfect” when he arrived. Both Liz and Wilder were doing so well, in fact, they were able to return home the next day.