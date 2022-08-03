Clarinda enters program to combat teacher shortage

Clarinda has found a unique way of confronting the teacher shortage facing school districts across Iowa.

During its meeting July 27, the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors approved a memorandum of understanding with William Penn University in Oskaloosa to join the Teacher/Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship (TPRA) Program. Iowa is the first state in the country to offer a grant program of this kind.

During her Condition of the State Address in January, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the TPRA grant program would be funded for two school years starting in 2022. The program is intended to assist either high school students in earning their paraeducator certificate and associates degree or current paraeducators in earning their bachelor’s degree while learning and working in the classroom.

In order to take advantage of the program, school districts must partner with participating community colleges or four-year institutions to provide the required education and training. The Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Workforce Development Agency will assist with tuition costs and the wages paid to a paraeducator by a district.

Based on the terms of the agreement approved July 27, Clarinda will also pay the per credit hour tuition rate set by William Penn University for apprentices identified through the Clarinda selection process. Superintendent Jeff Privia said Clarinda would have two paraprofessionals participating in the program this year.

“For me, this is a big program,” Privia said following the meeting. “I’m excited about the opportunity to move people into that realm and help with the teacher shortage that seems to be plaguing Iowa right now.”

Privia said AHSTW is serving as the lead school district for the local program. He is hopeful the program will get underway during the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.

“When our paraprofessionals are done, they will have their teaching degrees and be able to teach in our classrooms,” Privia said.

Clarinda also approved an agreement with Iowa Western Community College for the IWCC Academy Program. The agreement centers on the costs of tools used by high school students enrolled in specific classes offered as part of the program.

Also Wednesday, the board approved the student fees for the upcoming school year. The instructional fees remained at $30 for each PK-6 student and $50 per student in grades 7-12. However, the activity fee for all students was increased by $5 to $35.

Bids for dairy, bakery and bread products purchased by the school district were also approved for the new school year. Martin Brothers, which was awarded the Area Education Agency Purchasing Coop bid, was awarded the food and ware wash chemical bid. Meanwhile, Rapids Wholesale was awarded the small equipment/wares contract as part of the AEA Purchasing bid.

The bid for dairy products was awarded to Anderson Erickson Dairy. Pan O’Gold was awarded the bid for bakery and bread products.

In other business, the board approved a nursing contract with Clarinda Regional Health Center to provide two school nurses; approved a one-year agreement with Midwest Data to provide network services four days per week; renewed an N-able Technologies anti-virus service subscription; and approved requests from the volleyball program and the Athletic Booster Club to hold fundraisers in August.

During her report to the board, PK-6 Principal Lesley Ehlers discussed the success of the summer school and Camp Invention programs offered this year. The summer school program was offered from June 1 to July 8 and had 54 students participate. Camp Invention was held from July 11-15 with 149 campers attending.