Clarinda enhances learning with technology investment

Students and staff in the Clarinda School District will continue to have access to technology resources designed to enhance instructional delivery.
The Board of Education during a meeting Feb. 24 approved the purchase of computers and support devices for the 2021-2022 school year.
For students in first, second and ninth grades, 270 iPads will be acquired, along with cases. At the middle school, purchases for staff will include 40 MacBook Air computers.
Five 21-1/2-inch monitors will be purchased for use by students in the district, and five 27-inch monitors will be acquired for staff.
Those devices were placed on the purchase list “because we are out, and we just need them,” Technology Assistant Connie Sunderman told directors.
Additional support devices to be obtained are two SmartBoard interactive flat panels for elementary school rooms and seven of the screens for first- and third-grade classes.
Sunderman said the district was “able to purchase more of our panels this year” as the result of money received through the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund, which was authorized under the federal CARES Act last year.
Other hardware to be purchased will be five projectors. Fewer of those devices are being acquired, Sunderman said, “because our rotation to replace [them] is dropping. With the new interactive panels, we don’t need projectors in those rooms, so that helped a lot.”
The district utilizes a specialized program called Jamf “to manage all of our iPads and Macs,” Sunderman said, and 86 of the applications will be acquired for use in school labs.
An internal computer network is also maintained in the district, and the board approved a contract with Midwest Data to provide services needed to ensure the successful operation of the network.
For the 2021-2022 year, the cost will be $34,392, based on a 100-day (or 800-hour) contract.
With that amount added to a listed expense of $75,000 for software, the technology purchases will total $152,970.07.
In a separate action, the board approved a lease-purchase agreement with Apple, Inc., for $130,277 for the 2021-2022 year, with payments to be made in three no-interest installments of $43,425.67. The agreement and payment schedule are identical to an arrangement that was previously in effect. The money is used to provide computers to each student.
In other matters at the Feb. 24 meeting, the board approved revisions in the district’s Return to Learn plan, which was implemented at the start of the current school term in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the section dealing with procedures to protect students and personnel, the plan now states that “[f]ace coverings are required to be worn in school buildings by students and staff in grades PK-12 at all times,” and that the “school will provide face coverings for students as needed.”
Regarding meals for elementary, middle school and high school students, the plan states that they will “have breakfast and lunch in an outside space, in classrooms, or in the cafeteria with appropriate spacing determined by administration.”
Among various procedures to keep students and staff healthy and safe, temperature checks are required. According to the plan, staff are “responsible for taking their temperature before entering the building,” while “[s]tudent temperatures will be taken as students enter the building until further notice.”
Individuals who have a temperature of 100.4F or above “will not be allowed in the building,” the plan states.
Custodial staff will be responsible for frequently cleaning, throughout the day, such high-touch surfaces as door handles and tables in common areas.
According to the revised plan, the use of school facilities by outside groups will be limited, and field trips, other than in a virtual format, will not be permitted.
In formulating the revisions, district officials “did talk with a lot of different individuals” to solicit input, said Superintendent Chris Bergman.
Changes were made in provisions to provide more clarity, with the intent to “make sure we were being true to our plan,” she said, and with the goal to ensure a “safe and healthy” outcome for students and staff.
In other business, the board:
Approved a contract for $206,869 with Story Construction as part of the renovation project at the former Shopko store building in Clarinda. The firm will work with OPN Architects to reconfigure the interior of the building to become the location for agriculture and career education programs to be offered by the district.
Approved scheduling two public hearings in the central office boardroom at the McKinley building -- March 10, at 4 p.m., on the district’s proposed 2021-2022 school year calendar; and March 24, at 4 p.m., on the district’s proposed 2021-2022 budget.
Approved the start of the collective bargaining process with the Clarinda Education Association (CEA) for the 2021-2022 year.
Approved an agreement with Street Smarts to provide driver’s education instruction this summer. Classes will be online, but students will continue to have actual driving time. The fee for the course is $380 per student. The company will hire the district’s current driver’s education teachers.
Approved an addendum to courses from the Iowa Western Community College Academy, which offers instruction in such career fields as computer-aided design; welding; and industrial technology.
Approved the placement of Northwest Missouri State University student Mykaela John as a student teacher for art classes with grades K-6 and 9-12 in the Clarinda district for the fall 2021 semester.