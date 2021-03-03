Clarinda enhances learning with technology investment

Students and staff in the Clarinda School District will continue to have access to technology resources designed to enhance instructional delivery.

The Board of Education during a meeting Feb. 24 approved the purchase of computers and support devices for the 2021-2022 school year.

For students in first, second and ninth grades, 270 iPads will be acquired, along with cases. At the middle school, purchases for staff will include 40 MacBook Air computers.

Five 21-1/2-inch monitors will be purchased for use by students in the district, and five 27-inch monitors will be acquired for staff.

Those devices were placed on the purchase list “because we are out, and we just need them,” Technology Assistant Connie Sunderman told directors.

Additional support devices to be obtained are two SmartBoard interactive flat panels for elementary school rooms and seven of the screens for first- and third-grade classes.

Sunderman said the district was “able to purchase more of our panels this year” as the result of money received through the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund, which was authorized under the federal CARES Act last year.