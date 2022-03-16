Clarinda ends sharing agreement with South Page

The tuition sharing agreement between the Clarinda and South Page school districts will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 year.

By a 4-1 vote, the Clarinda Board of Directors made that decision during a meeting March 9. Voting in favor of the action were Board President Darin Sunderman and Directors Trish Bergren, Scott Honeyman and Greg Jones. Opposed was Director Paul Boysen.

Under the arrangement between the districts, which went into effect at the start of the 2019-2020 year, some South Page students have been attending classes in the Clarinda system.

After making the motion for non-renewal, Jones said he believed the Clarinda district has “tried to be a good neighbor” with South Page and “we will continue to be a good neighbor. If we can help them any way we can, I think we should.”

But, he added, “as board members, our obligation is to our district, our taxpayers and our kids. I understand that sometimes we should all work through every issue for the solution, but I don’t know if it’s for us to work out a solution for another district.”

Honeyman said he had spoken to several people about the sharing agreement to gather input.

“The factual evidence is we’re limited on space, and class sizes are already an issue,” he said, noting that “our eighth grade class coming in is much larger” than the current graduating class.

Citing a separate concern, he added: “Our students not being allowed to take opportunities in our district because of a student coming from another district shouldn’t happen. Our kids should take priority. That’s our responsibility.”

Boysen said that his background included work in small districts and “they always shared with each other to help. I’m extremely disappointed that we can’t find a way that we could accommodate the South Page kids. I think this district can be better than this.”

He said he also felt that with the decision against renewing the agreement, the Clarinda district was “establishing a precedent of not helping” South Page if that district might request assistance with some other phase of its operation, such as transportation, in the future.

Sunderman said that Clarinda has “a large open enrollment already coming from South Page, so to me that kind of clouds it.”

Those South Page students, he said, “have made the commitment to come here, and yet we may not be serving them because of this tuition agreement.”

Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman said the recommendation for the non-renewal was “not a decision that was made by one person. We had many people contributing to this. It’s not that we don’t want to help. We are helping with open enrollment.”

The recommendation for the non-renewal reflected multiple factors, Bergman said.

“What we want for our kids are the lower class sizes, increased electives, and the ability to take upper level courses earlier,” she said, adding that the district also wants “our own control of fiscal responsibility with our hiring and staffing, and increased instructional leadership time for our principals.”

Speaking earlier in the meeting, South Page Superintendent Tim Hood told Clarinda directors he understood that “you have to do what’s best for your community and your school district. I get that. I just want to tell you that we very much appreciate three years ago when you reached out on a tuition agreement that’s been good for our kids and our parents.”

Hood said that whatever decision the Clarinda board would make, “there will be no hard feelings from our end. We hope to be able to keep the communication lines open moving forward.”

In other matters at the March 9 session, directors took action in support of the district’s efforts to maintain desirable workforce levels.

The board approved giving $1,000 retention bonuses to classroom teachers, with funds provided by the state, and similar $1,000 bonuses to three counselors, three TLC coaches and two learning advisors, with funds from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) program. The money will be paid this March.

The board also approved giving $1,000 retention bonuses to all district certified staff members who return for the 2022-2023 school year, and $2,000 retention bonuses to all district classified staff members who return for the same period, with the payments to be made in the December payroll. ESSER funds will be used for these bonuses.

Also at the meeting, the board gave its approval for the operation of a summer school for elementary pupils from June 1 to July 8 (with no classes on July 4 and July 5) at the PK-6 (Garfield) building.

Daily sessions, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., will target current kindergarten through third grade students who have been indicated as being “At Risk” as determined by test scores. There will be two classrooms for each grade level, with no more than 10 to 12 children per room.

The focus of the curriculum will be on literacy, with instruction in phonics, phonemic awareness and fluency. Some curriculum materials will be purchased for kindergarten and second grade pupils, while third graders will continue to use new materials acquired earlier this year.

The curriculum has been created for a summer school operation, “so it’s tailored to our needs,” TLC Literacy Lead Cassie Eberly told directors.

She said a goal was to “remove barriers for those students attending, so if we could provide at least one bus with in-town stops, that would help.”

After the instructional sessions, students may opt to remain for lunch provided through the district’s summer nutrition program.

Eberly said the district’s food service department was also “willing to work with us to provide some kind of ‘grab and go’ breakfast when the [pupils] come in. If we could feed them and transport them, that would be really helpful.

Eight to nine teachers will be needed for the summer school, which will be funded by the ESSER program. High school students will be invited to offer volunteer assistance.

The board also:

Approved the 2022-2023 collective purchasing agreement with Green Hills Area Education Agency through which the Clarinda district gains the ability to receive competitive pricing for the acquisition of food, ware wash and small ware items. Food Service Co-Directors Traci BeBolt and Joyce Johansen reviewed bids and recommended approval of the agreement.

Approved a $1.50 hourly increase for food service employees for the 2022-2023 school year. Employees in the department are not paid from the general fund, but from the nutrition fund, which is able to sustain the wage boost.

Approved a wage rate for summer employees of $14 per hour starting with the 2021-2022 year and continuing during the 2022-2023 period. The previous rate was $11 an hour. The district has been hiring two to three workers to help mow and paint during summer months.

Set April 6 at 4 p.m. in the library at the PK-6 building as the date, time and place for the public hearing on the district’s proposed 2022-2023 budget.

Approved the first reading of an updated policy covering the times and locations of regular board meetings. Sessions each month are on the second Wednesday at 4 p.m. and the fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m., rotating every quarter among the boardroom at the McKinley building, the PK-6 library and the high school library.

Approved a memorandum of understanding with the University of Northern Iowa for contract field work experiences for UNI students during the 2022-2023 year.

Approved an application with Green Hills AEA for a school-based interventionist to continue to provide on-site supervision services to students in the PK-6 building three days a week during the 2022-2023 term.

Approved a special education contract with the APEX agency for the 2021-2022 year.

Approved a high school aviation STEM curriculum license and agreement.

Approved the Leader in Me teacher license renewal. The online resource provides lessons, resources and videos to support implementation of the program in district classrooms. Boysen voted no.

Approved a contract with the Teacher Education and Compensation Helps (TEACH) scholarship program, which provides access to educational opportunities for individuals employed in the early childhood workforce. The board in October of 2021 gave approval for the district to pay 10 percent of employee Lauren McNees’s tuition.

Approved applying for a grant for the Paraeducator and Teacher Registered Apprenticeship (PTRA) program for the 2022-2023 year.

Approved the purchase and installation -- for $5,850 from Henke Electric -- of a security camera pole for the parking lot at the high school.

Approved a proposal of $9,560.99 from Lawn World for football field maintenance, which will include seven application treatments each for the game field and the practice field. A new irrigation system will allow water to be monitored remotely.

Approved the purchase of the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) resource for one year for $13,716. Included will be online training, a textbook, face-to-face professional learning and on-site coaching for all K-6 classroom, Title and special education teachers and instructional coaches. ESSER funds will be used for the purchase.

Approved hirings for 2022-2023 of Lance Ridgely as special programs director; and Laura Horn as a high school English teacher.

Approved transfers for the 2022-2023 year of Jaedra Heiny from Title I teacher to kindergarten teacher; and Julia Harris from food service worker to food service director.

Approve resignations of Michael Smith as assistant cross country coach effective for the 2022-2023 year; Will Baumann as 5-8 physical education teacher, effective immediately; Justin Davison as maintenance personnel effective March 31, 2022; and Bailey Jenkins as elementary teacher.